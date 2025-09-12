ETV Bharat / state

Wedding Season In Kashmir Marred By Fake Gold Hallmarking, BIS Warns

Srinagar: As the wedding season catches up in Kashmir, the glitter of gold has come under a cloud as the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has revealed that nearly 10 per cent of jewellers in Jammu and Kashmir are selling gold jewellery with fake hallmarking.

This revelation has triggered alarm among customers and cast doubt on the gold traders in the Valley, which number more than 1100, where brides are adorned with gold worth lakhs and weddings are not performed unless the gold glitters.

Tilak Raj, Director and Head of BIS in Jammu and Kashmir, said that during their investigation, they have found 10 per cent of the gold jewellers duping customers by using fake hallmarking.

“We have confiscated jewellery with fake hallmarking at several locations in different districts of Jammu and Kashmir. Though I cannot disclose the names of the jewellers at this stage due to the ongoing investigation, I can confirm that around 10 per cent of jewellers are involved,” Raj told ETV Bharat.

Raj, who refused to give the exact figure of these jewellers and the areas where they found them, said these jewellers sold gold marked with forged Hallmark Unique Identification (HUID). The HUID is a unique numbering system introduced by BIS to ensure gold purity and authenticity.

Warning the jewellers of punitive action, Raj said that for those jewellers who forged the HUID, their licence will be cancelled, their stock seized, and they will be fined three times the GST value they have paid in a year.

The misuse of hallmark stamps was recently flagged by gold sellers in Srinagar after they received complaints from customers about forged hallmarking. This forgery prompted the three registered hallmarking centres in Srinagar to go on a month-long strike, as they feared punitive action and misuse of their credentials.

The forgery of hallmarking also hit the gold traders in Kashmir, who feared for their reputation. The traders supported the BIS’s crackdown and urged it to intensify the investigation and expose the real culprits.

Bashir Ahmad Rather, president of Gold Traders and Retailers in Kashmir, said that customers must not buy gold without a proper HUID and hallmark. “Unfortunately, some wrong elements have entered our trade who use fake hallmarking. Some are copying HUIDs onto other items. It is denting our reputation. We welcome BIS’s action; it must punish the guilty, not the innocent,” ETV Bharat told Rather.