Wedding Season In Kashmir Marred By Fake Gold Hallmarking, BIS Warns
The revelation has triggered alarm among customers and cast doubt on the gold traders in the Valley.
Published : September 12, 2025 at 7:22 PM IST
Srinagar: As the wedding season catches up in Kashmir, the glitter of gold has come under a cloud as the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has revealed that nearly 10 per cent of jewellers in Jammu and Kashmir are selling gold jewellery with fake hallmarking.
This revelation has triggered alarm among customers and cast doubt on the gold traders in the Valley, which number more than 1100, where brides are adorned with gold worth lakhs and weddings are not performed unless the gold glitters.
Tilak Raj, Director and Head of BIS in Jammu and Kashmir, said that during their investigation, they have found 10 per cent of the gold jewellers duping customers by using fake hallmarking.
“We have confiscated jewellery with fake hallmarking at several locations in different districts of Jammu and Kashmir. Though I cannot disclose the names of the jewellers at this stage due to the ongoing investigation, I can confirm that around 10 per cent of jewellers are involved,” Raj told ETV Bharat.
Raj, who refused to give the exact figure of these jewellers and the areas where they found them, said these jewellers sold gold marked with forged Hallmark Unique Identification (HUID). The HUID is a unique numbering system introduced by BIS to ensure gold purity and authenticity.
Warning the jewellers of punitive action, Raj said that for those jewellers who forged the HUID, their licence will be cancelled, their stock seized, and they will be fined three times the GST value they have paid in a year.
The misuse of hallmark stamps was recently flagged by gold sellers in Srinagar after they received complaints from customers about forged hallmarking. This forgery prompted the three registered hallmarking centres in Srinagar to go on a month-long strike, as they feared punitive action and misuse of their credentials.
The forgery of hallmarking also hit the gold traders in Kashmir, who feared for their reputation. The traders supported the BIS’s crackdown and urged it to intensify the investigation and expose the real culprits.
Bashir Ahmad Rather, president of Gold Traders and Retailers in Kashmir, said that customers must not buy gold without a proper HUID and hallmark. “Unfortunately, some wrong elements have entered our trade who use fake hallmarking. Some are copying HUIDs onto other items. It is denting our reputation. We welcome BIS’s action; it must punish the guilty, not the innocent,” ETV Bharat told Rather.
Rather, the three registered hallmarking centres stamp the locally made gold, while the imported gold is already hallmarked when the traders buy it.
The scandal has raised serious concerns about customer awareness by BIS about hallmarking and the “SCARE” mobile app, which allows customers to verify the HUID number.
The BIS is India’s national standards body, which ensures quality through certification and standardisation of gold and other items sold in the market. To counter fraud by duplication of HUID numbers or using fake and old hallmark stamps, it launched the “SCARE” app, allowing consumers to verify HUIDs on jewellery over 2 grams and report suspected fraud to its officials from the same app.
Although Raj said that BIS has initiated awareness campaigns through social media, local events, and roping in educational institutions, including outreach in over 150 schools across Jammu and Kashmir, customers said they lack information about the app and hallmarking.
This lack of awareness is being exploited by the gold sellers, which leads to duping with fake gold and hallmarking. Shafiq Ahmad, a customer preparing for his daughter’s wedding, said he does not know much about hallmarking or the BIS app. “I believe that buying from a reputable shop was enough,” he said.
About the loopholes in the app, a hallmark centre owner in Srinagar told ETV Bharat that the app does not show the jeweller's name, the photo of the item or a resold item. "Without these details, it's hard for a customer to know what they're buying. BIS must upgrade the app,” he said, requesting not to be named.
In response to the loopholes in the BIS app, Raj said the app currently faces technical glitches. “We are upgrading the software that will allow customers to verify the HUID number, the weight, and the authenticity of gold items above two grams. The updated app will be rolled out within six months, resolving these issues,” he said.
Recent arrests in fake gold and hallmarking
On August 9, Jammu and Kashmir police in Anantnag detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA) Showkat Ahmad Zargar of Bijbehara, a jeweller, for selling counterfeit gold. Police said Zargar was slapped with a PSA after multiple complaints from customers against him for selling fake gold items.
In January this year, police arrested Mehraj Din Qazi, proprietor of M/S Soliya Ornaments in Bijbehara, Anantnag, for embossing fake hallmarks on gold-like ornaments after a customer complained against him.
