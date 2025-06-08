Wedding Reception Turns Tragic In UP's Ghazipur: Groom Killed In Brawl Over Dancing Dispute

Ghazipur: A wedding reception at Jagdishpur village of Dildarnagar police station limits in Uttar Pradesh turned tragic when the groom was beaten to death following a brawl over dancing to the DJ, police said on Saturday.

Rakesh Kumar, a resident of Trilokpur village of the Sevrai tehsil area, was severely injured trying to save his father from being beaten up and died during treatment at a hospital in Varanasi.

On the complaint of Rakesh's father, the police have registered a case against eight people and arrested one accused with an illegal pistol. Raids are being conducted in search of the remaining accused.

According to police, the incident happened when the wedding procession came to the bride's village on Thursday. The family welcomed the guests. Some were dancing to the tune of the DJ's music.

After the door puja, the Jaimala ceremony was in progress. During this time, some youths dancing to the DJ's music got into a fight with the guests from the groom's side over an unspecified issue. As the dispute escalated, the groom's father intervened to calm the situation, but instead, the youths began attacking him with sticks.

Seeing his father being beaten, Rakesh went to save him. The drunk accused then started beating the groom, Rakesh, with sticks. During the brawl, a youth hit the groom's head with the buttstock of a gun.

Rakesh was seriously injured and he fell unconscious. The family members took the groom to the Medical College of Ghazipur, where the doctors sent him to the trauma centre in Varanasi, where he died late Friday night during treatment.