Tie the Knot Without Tying Up Traffic: Dehradun Police Issues Unique Guideline

The Dehradun Police now require residents to hand over wedding cards, not for blessings, but to help manage the city’s ever-congested traffic.

Dehradun police issues wedding guidelines
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Dehradun: If you thought planning a wedding only meant fretting over the guest list and the menu, think again. In Dehradun, the police have joined the party—not as uninvited guests but as traffic regulators for the wedding season. With November and December witnessing a deluge of weddings, the Dehradun Police have issued a unique guideline: hand over your wedding invitation card to the local police station.

But before you panic, no, the cops won’t gatecrash your function. The initiative aims to ensure smooth traffic flow in the urban areas of Dehradun, where wedding processions often bring the city to a grinding halt.

What’s the Plan?

The guidelines are simple yet detailed. Families hosting a wedding need to submit a written application to the nearest police station. Along with the wedding card, they must provide specifics like the date, time, venue, procession route, and even the expected headcount. This will help the police prepare in advance and manage traffic efficiently.

A ‘Procession Plan’ for the Procession

The police have also issued a few dos and don’ts for families. For starters, processions must begin on time and minimize the use of firecrackers. These measures, the police say, will reduce disruptions and ensure everyone gets to their destination without a honk-fest.

Why the Fuss?

With Dehradun’s urban areas already buckling under heavy traffic, wedding season amplifies the chaos. Baraats winding through busy roads often leave commuters fuming. To avoid such scenarios, the police are stepping in to coordinate processions and mitigate jams.

So, the next time you’re finalizing your wedding guest list, remember to RSVP the Dehradun Police. After all, who wouldn’t want a traffic-free baraat?

