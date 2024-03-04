3 Wedding-Goers Die After Their Car Falls into Canal in Bulandshahr; Rescue on

Bulandshahr(Uttar Pradesh): Three persons, including brothers and sisters, died in a car accident, while the search for the other three is underway. The incident took place at the canal bridge located in Bulandshahr's Kapna village on Sunday night when the car lost control and fell from the dilapidated bridge.

The victims have been identified as Manish (22), Kanta (24), Anjali (20), Prashant (18), and Kailash (42) among others, who were heading to Robin's wedding in Pisawa, Aligarh.​

According to sources, the bodies of Manish, Kanta, and Anjali were rescued, while the search for the other three is still underway. Meanwhile, six people were going in an Eeco car from Sherpur village of Kakod to the Aligarh wedding procession, and the car drowned in the accident.

