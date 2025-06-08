Wedding DJ Dispute Turns Violent In Azamgarh: 50 Villagers Detained For Attacking Policemen, SHO Now In ICU

Azamgarh: Tension ran high in Barra village under Bardah police station here in Uttar Pradesh Friday night following a clash between two groups over an old dispute. When police rushed to the spot to control the situation, they were attacked with bricks and stones by irate villagers.

As per reports, at least six police personnel, including Bardah SHO, sustained injuries and are currently undergoing treatment. The SHO is in the ICU and his condition is stated to be critical.

It all started when one Sonu Rajbhar of Barra village was returning home from Chakva Bazaar in his car along with his brother-in-law Suryabhan Rajbhar and others including Pramod, Rana, and Ajay Rajbhar. Near the house of Manku Rajbhar, a group of villagers, including Shiva, Shubham, Vikas, Suraj, Shivmurat, Sangam, Manku's wife, and three unidentified people, intercepted his vehicle by blocking the road with a wooden pole. This was triggered by a previous dispute during a wedding at the house of one Ram Asare Rajbhar.

The group attacked Sonu and all those who had accompanied him. When they resisted, the attackers began attacking with sticks and bricks at their car. Meanwhile, police rushed to the spot after a local resident Ram Milan informed via Dial 112. When the team reached the spot, villagers stopped the police vehicle and blocked the road. The miscreants further damaged the police vehicle by pelting stones and throwing bricks.

As situation went out of control, SHO Rajiv Kumar Singh, Sub-Inspector Suresh Chand Mishra, and other police personnel reached the spot, but even they were attacked by the villagers who were present in large numbers. In the incident, six policemen, including the SHO, were injured, while police vehicle was damaged, and official mobile phones were also smashed.

Notably, on June 5, an argument ensured over DJ during a wedding procession in the village. While the situation was resolved by panchayat, tempers flared again on Friday. When police intervened and tried to pacify the mob, the villagers turned on them. SHO Rajiv Singh sustained serious injuries on his head and limbs and is now under treatment at the ICU. The police vehicle was also vandalised by villagers.

Later, CO Lalganj Bhupesh Pandey arrived at the spot with additional forces, following which more than 50 villagers were detained. So far, police have registered a case against 25 persons while 33 others are still unidentified. On the other hand, 15 persons have been arrested so far.

Police and district administration informed that situation is now under control, after additional forces were deployed in the area to prevent further unrest. An investigation is underway, and strict action will be taken against the attackers, said a senior police official.