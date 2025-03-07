Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan's Son Ties The Knot At Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace

Jodhpur: Kartikeya, the elder son of Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan tied the knot with Amanat, daughter of Liberty Shoes Limited director Anupam Bansal, at the Baradari of Umaid Bhawan Palace on Thursday evening.

Several senior leaders of BJP from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan attended the wedding and blessed the newlyweds. The guests of Chauhan and Bansal families will start returning from Friday. Before the wedding, Kartikeya's baraat was taken out with great pomp. Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia participated in the baraat procession and was welcomed by Chauhan with a hug. Scindia also danced with the Shivraj family during the procession.

Kartikeya made a grand entry at the Baradari lawn of Umaid Bhawan and Amanat came after him. The couple garlanded each other and took blessings by folding their hands and bowing to the guests. The special attraction of the wedding ceremony was a drone show, The wedding enue was decorated decorated with spectacular lights. Hundreds of drones created the shape of Lord Ganesha in the sky followed by several colourful shapes including bride and groom, airplane and flowers.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje Scindia, Jodhpur king Gaj Singh also attended the wedding. This apart, Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani, Deputy Chief Minister Premchand Bairwa, senior BJP leader Rajendra Rathore, Deputy CM Diya Kumari, Union Minister of State for Agriculture Bhagirath Chaudhary and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Kirori Lal Meena blessed the newly weds.