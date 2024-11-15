ETV Bharat / state

Wedding Celebration Turns Tragic: Four Killed In High-Speed Crash On Delhi-Haridwar Highway In Roorkee

A road accident on the Delhi-Haridwar highway killed four wedding guests from Meerut and injured four others. Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 42 minutes ago

Roorkee: At least four people were killed and four others seriously injured in a road accident on the Delhi-Haridwar highway near Mangalore in Haridwar district on Thursday evening. The victims, all members of a wedding procession, coming from Meerut to Roorkee were travelling in a high-speed SUV that collided with a divider and overturned.

According to the police, the accident took place when the high-speed Scorpio collided with a highway divider at the Deoband intersection near Mangalore. The impact caused the vehicle to lose control and overturn. A crowd gathered at the spot as emergency services were called.

Police said that two people died on the spot, while six others sustained critical injuries. Police, along with locals, rushed the injured to a nearby private hospital for treatment. Despite medical efforts, two more victims succumbed to their injuries during treatment, bringing the death toll to four. The doctors referred two of the critically injured passengers to a higher medical facility for further treatment.

According to the police, the deceased have been identified as Sujal, son of Satish from Akhtiyarpur Daurala in Meerut; Sonu, son of Mukesh from Shahpur in Meerut; Vansh, son of Amit, also from Akhtiyarpur Daurala. the identity of the fourth victim remains unknown.

All the victims were part of a wedding procession travelling from Meerut to Roorkee, with the group heading towards the Chandrapuri locality of Roorkee.

Police have taken the bodies into custody and sent them for post-mortem at Roorkee Civil Hospital. Rural Superintendent of Police Swapan Kishore Singh confirmed the details, stating that the investigation into the cause of the accident is ongoing.

