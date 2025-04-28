Wedding Behind Bars: Rape-Accused Marries Survivor In Odisha Jail, Returns To Prison Cell Post Rituals

Berhampur: A rare wedding unfolded in Kodala sub-jail in Odisha's Ganjam district where the groom, a rape accused, married the survivor at the Hanuman temple located inside the jail premises. He, however, had to return to the prison after rituals were over, as trials in the case are still pending.

A resident of Gochhabadi under Polasara police station limits, Surya Kant Behera, the under-trial prisoner lodged in Kodala sub-jail since November 2024, tied the nuptial knot with his 22-year-old lover who had earlier accused him of rape. The wedding ceremony was held as per traditional vedic rituals in presence of members of both the families, after necessary permission from Court and prison authorities. But unlike most ceremonies, the groom returned to the prison while the bride began her new life at her in-laws' place.

Surya Kant was accused of raping the woman on the pretext of marriage. Due to prevailing misunderstandings, the girl's family reported the matter to Polasara police, following which a case was registered against Surya Kant and he was subsequently arrested last year in November. Ever since his arrest, there have been various discussions between the families of both the accused and the complainant. Months later, they reached an agreement and filed a petition in the court for their marriage. After permission from the court, the marriage was held on Sunday.

Speaking to media, Kodala sub-jail jailor Taranisen Dehury said, "Surya Kant was lodged in the sub-jail since November 2024. After families' consent, both bride and groom willingly agreed to marry, and cited in the affidavit in the court that they have decided to go ahead with the wedding without any sort of pressure. Following approval of Additional District Judge and Prisons DG, the marriage was performed according to Hindu traditions and customs."

Dehury, however, asserted that it is not right to commit a crime in the society and get married like this. "We wish the couple a happy married life ahead, deprived of any legal problems. But they should remember that crimes cannot be justified through marriage," he said.

Senior lawyer Prafulla Kumar Mishra stated, "Both the accused and the survivor's families submitted their statements to the court after resolving the dispute amicably. It gives a message that such serious issues can have happy endings too."

For now, accused Surya Kant will continue to stay in jail until the court delivers its final verdict in the case.

