Web Journalist Murdered In Odisha's Malkangiri

Malkangiri: A web news channel journalist was hacked to death by miscreants at Motu in Malkangiri district.

The victim, CH Naresh of Muraliguda village was on his way to gather information on a story in his car when he was attacked by five miscreants on two motorcycles with sharp weapons.

Naresh suffered injuries in his hand and was rushed to Motu health centre from where he was shifted to the district headquarters hospital where he was declared dead by doctors. The miscreants also stole Naresh's car before fleeing the spot. The incident sent shockwaves across the district.

Naresh's family said he left home at 6 pm on Saturday and shortly after they received news that he had met with an accident. "But we found out that he was attacked by miscreants and was rushed to Motu health centre," said a family member.

Journalists from across the district met Malkangiri SP Vinodh Patil H and submitted a memorandum, addressed to the Chief Minister demanding immediate arrest of the culprits. Patil said the culprits will be nabbed soon. Senior journalist Deba Dash said Naresh suffered critical injuries in his hand and died of profuse bleeding. "We have demanded stringent action and arrest of the accused. We also submitted a memorandum in this regard, addressed to the Chief Minister to the SP," he said.