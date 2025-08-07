Weaving Heritage Into Dolls: Assam's Kirat Brahma On A Mission To Globalize Indigenous Culture

Baksa: Hajuwa in Assam’s Baksa district is a quaint village where tradition takes a new form, stitched in fabric, shaped by hand, and brought to life as dolls.
At the heart of the unique cultural movement is Kirat Brahma, a young designer and storyteller committed to reviving folk heritage and mythologies through handcrafted traditional dolls.
Founder of Zangkla Studio, established in 2021, Kirat is on a mission to globalize the indigenous identity of the Bodo community. A design graduate from Bengaluru, Kirat initially dreamt of making animated films. But his vision took a different yet impactful turn, one that blends craftsmanship, cultural pride, and empowerment.
Tradition in thread
Using traditional Bodo textiles like dokhona and aronai, Zangkla Studio crafts dolls that embody historical and legendary figures from the Bodo community and beyond. These include valiant figures such as Bodo warrior general Sikhna Jwhwlao, freedom fighter Gambari Sikhla (aka Thengphakhri), and Assamese freedom fighters like Mulagabharu and Kanaklata.
But the studio does not stop at folklore. It also creates representations of global icons, endangered animals, and legendary leaders from various cultures - many of which have found collectors and admirers overseas, including in Great Britain.
Empowering through art
More than 20 women and men are employed through the initiative, with women playing a significant role in the doll-making process. “It’s not just about preserving culture. It is also about creating livelihoods,” Kirat says, noting that the artistry has become a source of self-reliance for many in his community.
Recognition beyond borders
Kirat's work has not gone unnoticed. Through his participation in handloom and textile fairs, his creations have reached esteemed dignitaries, including President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Their appreciation has added legitimacy and visibility to his grassroots movement.
A doll in every home
“I believe if every household keeps a doll, their pain and struggles will feel acknowledged,” Kirat shares with quiet conviction. For him, each doll is more than an art piece - it is a vessel of memory, identity, and healing.
As the world becomes increasingly globalized, Kirat's dolls stand as soft but strong ambassadors of a rooted yet evolving culture- a testimony that tradition, when carried with care, can speak universally.
