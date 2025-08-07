ETV Bharat / state

Weaving Heritage Into Dolls: Assam's Kirat Brahma On A Mission To Globalize Indigenous Culture

Baksa: Hajuwa in Assam’s Baksa district is a quaint village where tradition takes a new form, stitched in fabric, shaped by hand, and brought to life as dolls.

At the heart of the unique cultural movement is Kirat Brahma, a young designer and storyteller committed to reviving folk heritage and mythologies through handcrafted traditional dolls.

Founder of Zangkla Studio, established in 2021, Kirat is on a mission to globalize the indigenous identity of the Bodo community. A design graduate from Bengaluru, Kirat initially dreamt of making animated films. But his vision took a different yet impactful turn, one that blends craftsmanship, cultural pride, and empowerment.

Tradition in thread

Using traditional Bodo textiles like dokhona and aronai, Zangkla Studio crafts dolls that embody historical and legendary figures from the Bodo community and beyond. These include valiant figures such as Bodo warrior general Sikhna Jwhwlao, freedom fighter Gambari Sikhla (aka Thengphakhri), and Assamese freedom fighters like Mulagabharu and Kanaklata.

But the studio does not stop at folklore. It also creates representations of global icons, endangered animals, and legendary leaders from various cultures - many of which have found collectors and admirers overseas, including in Great Britain.

Empowering through art