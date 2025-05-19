Weather Vagaries In Kashmir Put High-Density Apple Growers At Huge Loss

Srinagar: Frequent weather changes in Kashmir have caused huge losses for high-density apple growers, who are scrambling to avert more harm by implementing preventative measures.
The latest of the adversities is a midnight windstorm on Sunday with a speed of 85 kilometres per hour, which killed a girl in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir and damaged small infrastructure and high-density orchards in various districts.
Bashir Ahmad, a grower of Bangund Pulwama, says that gusty winds damaged 400 plants of his orchard, spread over 7.5 kanals. He blamed the company for installing a weak hail net that could not withstand the storm.
“The cement poles cracked apart into pieces, indicating the substandard material used by the company. I have suffered a loss of Rs 10 lakh,” Ahmad said.
Kashmir has seen a massive surge in the plantation of high-density apple orchards across the districts. More than 3000 hectares of land have been grown with high-density apple orchards since the launch of the subsidy scheme in 2016, according to the horticulture department.
Additionally, thousands of farmers planted their small holdings into high-density varieties without availing of the scheme. The department has also registered 12 companies for the import of the new apple plants from Italy and other European countries.
On April 18, a similar windstorm accompanied by a hailstorm hit the valley, which destroyed 20 per cent of the 6466 hectares of apple crop in Shopian district alone, as per the department's assessment report.
To prevent the losses due to hailstorms, orchardists started buying high-cost hail nets from private companies. However, the damage to the Pulwama orchardists has raised questions about the companies and the material they sell to orchardists.
“This is the first such incident in which a farmer has witnessed the huge loss of plants. We are estimating the damage to the orchard and have also asked the company to assess the damage,” horticulture development officer Hilal Ahmad said.
Director of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Srinagar, Mukhtar Ahmad, said the wind speed on Sunday night hovered around 85 kilometres per hour. “If the temperature remains higher in upcoming weeks, which seems most probable, we can see more high-speed winds,” Ahmad told ETV Bharat.
With farmers replacing traditional, strong-stem, delicious apple variety trees with the lean, high-density plants, many warn that the weather vagaries due to climate change have made such orchards more vulnerable.
“Protecting measures against wind and hailstorms have put the cost burden on farmers, while the companies are running scot-free and unaccountable,” Abdul Bari, an orchardist, said.
