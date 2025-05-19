ETV Bharat / state

Weather Vagaries In Kashmir Put High-Density Apple Growers At Huge Loss

Srinagar: Frequent weather changes in Kashmir have caused huge losses for high-density apple growers, who are scrambling to avert more harm by implementing preventative measures.

The latest of the adversities is a midnight windstorm on Sunday with a speed of 85 kilometres per hour, which killed a girl in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir and damaged small infrastructure and high-density orchards in various districts.

Bashir Ahmad, a grower of Bangund Pulwama, says that gusty winds damaged 400 plants of his orchard, spread over 7.5 kanals. He blamed the company for installing a weak hail net that could not withstand the storm.

“The cement poles cracked apart into pieces, indicating the substandard material used by the company. I have suffered a loss of Rs 10 lakh,” Ahmad said.

Kashmir has seen a massive surge in the plantation of high-density apple orchards across the districts. More than 3000 hectares of land have been grown with high-density apple orchards since the launch of the subsidy scheme in 2016, according to the horticulture department.

Additionally, thousands of farmers planted their small holdings into high-density varieties without availing of the scheme. The department has also registered 12 companies for the import of the new apple plants from Italy and other European countries.