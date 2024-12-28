ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Weather Update: IMD Warns Of Light Rain; Issues Yellow Alert

The weather department has issued a yellow alert for Saturday and predicted a generally cloudy sky with light rain during the day.

Vehicles move amid rain at Vijay Chowk, in New Delhi, Friday, Dec. 27, 2024.
Vehicles move amid rain at Vijay Chowk, in New Delhi, Friday, Dec. 27, 2024. (PTI)
author img

By PTI

Published : 35 minutes ago

New Delhi: Delhiites woke up to an overcast sky on Saturday, with the weather department forecasting light rain and issuing a yellow alert for the day. The minimum temperature settled at 12.7 degrees Celsius, six notches above the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 16 degrees Celsius, it said. The capital received 42.1 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours till 8.30 am on Saturday. The weather department has issued a yellow alert for Saturday and predicted a generally cloudy sky with light rain during the day.

Meanwhile, the air quality in Delhi improved to 'moderate' with AQI settling at 152 at 9 am on Saturday, according to Central Pollution Control Board data. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. Humidity was at 100 per cent at 8.30 am on Saturday.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Read More

  1. Amid Dip In Delhi-NCR Pollution Levels, GRAP Stage III Curbs Revoked
  2. AQI Remains 'Very Poor' In Delhi; Trains Running Late Due To 'Low Visibility'

New Delhi: Delhiites woke up to an overcast sky on Saturday, with the weather department forecasting light rain and issuing a yellow alert for the day. The minimum temperature settled at 12.7 degrees Celsius, six notches above the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 16 degrees Celsius, it said. The capital received 42.1 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours till 8.30 am on Saturday. The weather department has issued a yellow alert for Saturday and predicted a generally cloudy sky with light rain during the day.

Meanwhile, the air quality in Delhi improved to 'moderate' with AQI settling at 152 at 9 am on Saturday, according to Central Pollution Control Board data. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. Humidity was at 100 per cent at 8.30 am on Saturday.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Read More

  1. Amid Dip In Delhi-NCR Pollution Levels, GRAP Stage III Curbs Revoked
  2. AQI Remains 'Very Poor' In Delhi; Trains Running Late Due To 'Low Visibility'

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

TODAY WEATHERWEATHER TODAY DELHIWEATHER IN DELHI TODAYRAIN TODAYEXTREME RAINFALL ALERT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

Kashmir’s Cosy Love Affair With Kangri, The Ultimate Winter Darling Beating Modern Gadgets

Exclusive | Sania Mirza: "I Was Not Put On The Earth To Just Hit Tennis Balls"

Bride, Groom, Spy: Indians Hire Wedding Detectives To Verify Prospective Spouse, Sons Or Daughters-in-law

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.