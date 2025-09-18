ETV Bharat / state

Weather And Roadblocks Create A Market Crisis For Himachal Apples

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh-produced apples are known for their demand nationwide for their superior quality and taste. But this season, it is facing a market crisis because of incessant rains in the hill state. The Himachal apples, known for their red colour and freshness, have lost their shine this year due to the weather conditions.

Red apples are considered the hallmark of the small hill state, and on average, the apple trade contributes ₹5,000 crore to Himachal's economy. But continuous rain and heavy fog in the state have darkened the apple colour, directly affecting its price in the markets this time.

While apple growers are receiving lower prices, consumers find apples cheaper in the retail market. Apple production in the state is expected to be higher this year than in previous years, but due to continuous rain, blocked roads, and fog, the 'A-grade' apples are in short supply in the markets.

Most of the apples reaching the markets are blackened and of B and C grades, which are being sold at lower prices than A-grade apples. This is why consumers are finding apples cheaper this time in retail markets in states like Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

More apples are arriving for sale in the state's markets. Although apple production has increased compared to last year, the apple trade was unable to gain momentum due to the poor road conditions caused by the successive cloudbursts and flooding of areas. With the weather improving a bit recently, a significant number of apple boxes have begun arriving in the markets.

Last year, apple production in Himachal Pradesh was low. By September 14th, only 12,244,695 boxes had arrived in the markets. Of these, 75,47,523 boxes were sold in various markets within the state. 46,79,172 apple boxes were sent to various markets in other states.

Meanwhile, as of September 14th this year, 16,962,156 apple boxes had arrived in the markets of the state and outside states. Due to road closures, only 9,707,775 boxes have been sold in the state's markets. Meanwhile, 7,254,381 boxes have been sent to outside markets.

Apple Season Ends in Low Altitudes