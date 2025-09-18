Weather And Roadblocks Create A Market Crisis For Himachal Apples
From red to black, rains darken Himachal apples, triggering market woes for growers
Published : September 18, 2025 at 2:47 PM IST
Shimla: Himachal Pradesh-produced apples are known for their demand nationwide for their superior quality and taste. But this season, it is facing a market crisis because of incessant rains in the hill state. The Himachal apples, known for their red colour and freshness, have lost their shine this year due to the weather conditions.
Red apples are considered the hallmark of the small hill state, and on average, the apple trade contributes ₹5,000 crore to Himachal's economy. But continuous rain and heavy fog in the state have darkened the apple colour, directly affecting its price in the markets this time.
While apple growers are receiving lower prices, consumers find apples cheaper in the retail market. Apple production in the state is expected to be higher this year than in previous years, but due to continuous rain, blocked roads, and fog, the 'A-grade' apples are in short supply in the markets.
Most of the apples reaching the markets are blackened and of B and C grades, which are being sold at lower prices than A-grade apples. This is why consumers are finding apples cheaper this time in retail markets in states like Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan.
More apples are arriving for sale in the state's markets. Although apple production has increased compared to last year, the apple trade was unable to gain momentum due to the poor road conditions caused by the successive cloudbursts and flooding of areas. With the weather improving a bit recently, a significant number of apple boxes have begun arriving in the markets.
Last year, apple production in Himachal Pradesh was low. By September 14th, only 12,244,695 boxes had arrived in the markets. Of these, 75,47,523 boxes were sold in various markets within the state. 46,79,172 apple boxes were sent to various markets in other states.
Meanwhile, as of September 14th this year, 16,962,156 apple boxes had arrived in the markets of the state and outside states. Due to road closures, only 9,707,775 boxes have been sold in the state's markets. Meanwhile, 7,254,381 boxes have been sent to outside markets.
Apple Season Ends in Low Altitudes
How much apple production is expected to arrive in the markets once the conditions improve? In response to the question, RR Thakur, a clerk at the APMC Delhi Vegetable Market for 25 years, said, "Once the weather clears, the apple season in the markets will not arrive in large numbers. This year, due to good rainfall in June, the apple season in the low altitude areas had started 15 days earlier. Consequently, the apple season in the low altitudes has ended. Therefore, only apples from the high altitudes will arrive in the markets."
This year, in many cases, the growers’ apples were stuck in the orchards. However, as the monsoon has weakened in Himachal, the apple season has picked up pace. Apples have begun arriving in the markets from medium and high-altitude areas. On September 14th, a total of 442,258 boxes arrived for sale in the markets, of which 235,415 boxes were sent to various markets within the state.
Meanwhile, 206,843 boxes were sent to various markets in other states, a significant increase compared to last year. In 2024, on September 14th, 262,535 boxes arrived for sale in the markets, of which 133,119 boxes were sold in various markets within the state. Meanwhile, 129,416 boxes were sent to various markets in other states.
Apple Quality Differs Day and Night
Commenting on the apple trade this season, RR Thakur said, "There is a difference in the quality of apples this year compared to last year. Last year, apples were hit by hail, but this time, it wasn't. However, due to excessive rain, the leaves fell on the plants, turning the apples black. This will definitely affect the prices."
This is the rate of A-grade Royal Delicious over the past three years. According to the APMC rate list, compared to last year, the wholesale rate of A-grade Royal Delicious in Delhi's Azadpur Mandi was ₹1,800. Last year, in 2024, the price was ₹1,980 per box. In 2023, the highest price was ₹2,496 per box.
Royal Delicious apples have become blemished due to rain and autumn. Therefore, Royal Delicious apples, which sold for ₹2,700 to ₹3,000 per box last year, are now selling for ₹2,000 to ₹2,400 per box. Apples with slight blemishes or less colour are selling for ₹1,200 to ₹1,800 per box. Second-grade apples are selling for ₹500 to ₹1,200 per box, said Pratap Singh, President, Arhtiya Association, APMC Mandi, Delhi.