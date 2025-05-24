Wearing Burqa, Youth From Haryana Caught By Locals Inside Uttar Pradesh Temple

Shamli: Ruckus broke out at a temple in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli after a young Hindu man from Haryana was caught by the locals wearing a burqa(Islamic veil) inside the temple premises. The local Muslim community has termed the incident a conspiracy to defame them.

The police have registered a case against the absconding accused even as the Intelligence Bureau has also started an investigation.

The incident unfolded at village Barkhandi in the city Kotwali area on Friday. According to locals, the villagers were standing near the local Veero Wala Mandir on Friday morning when a person wearing a burqa arrived at the scene.

Locals said that the person was also wearing a mask besides the veil making villagers suspicious. At first, people thought that it was a woman, but the person's gait only added to the locals' suspicion.

According to the locals, when people asked the man to stop, he ran away and entered the temple where locals caught him and removed the mask, which revealed his face behind the veil.

The locals also informed the police about the matter, but accused the police of reaching late to the spot enabling the youth to flee from the spot. The youth has been identified as Sunil, a resident of Yamunanagar in Haryana who had come to his relative's house in Mohalla Nanduprasad. Local Muslim community has termed the incident as part of a conspiracy to defame them.

The video of the beating has surfaced on social media. Villagers are seen scolding the youth for moving in the area disguising as a Muslim woman under a veil.

SP Ram Sevak Gautam confirmed that the youth seen in the video is a resident of Haryana. A case has been registered on the basis of the complaint of the local people, he said adding the accused is being searched for arrest.