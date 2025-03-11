Wear Tarpaulin Hijab For Jumma Namaz On Holi: UP Minister Raghuraj Singh's Remarks Spark Controversy

Aligarh: Uttar Pradesh Minister Thakur Raghuraj Singh has sparked controversy with his recent statement regarding the overlap of Holi and Jumma Namaz this year. Singh's remarks came after a similar comment by Sambhal Circle Officer (CO) Anuj Chaudhary about the two events coinciding on the same day.

Addressing the media at his Banna Devi residence in Aligarh on Tuesday, Singh suggested that Muslim individuals who wish to offer Jumma Namaz on Holi should wear a 'Tarpaulin Hijab' to avoid getting coloured. He stated that just as mosques are covered with tarpaulins during Holi and women wear hijabs, Muslim men should also protect themselves from colours by wearing a tarpaulin hijab or offer prayers at home instead.

"Holi is a major festival, and those celebrating it do not concern themselves with how far the colour spreads. It is a festival that comes once a year," Singh remarked.

In addition to his comments about Holi, Singh made a controversial statement about Aligarh Muslim University (AMU). He suggested that a Ram Mandir should be built on the university's premises, offering to invest capital for the project.

Singh also commented on the role of the administration in ensuring a smooth celebration of Holi, stating that while the authorities are vigilant about Friday Namaz, some individuals raise objections when it comes to Holi celebrations. He stressed that Holi is an important festival for the majority Hindu community and should be celebrated without hindrance.