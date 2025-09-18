‘Weaponising Grief’: Kashmir Politicians Barred From Attending Hurriyat Leader Prof Bhat’s Funeral
The politicians said they were placed under house arrest to stop them from visiting Baramulla to condole the Hurriyat leader's demise.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : September 18, 2025 at 1:41 PM IST
Srinagar: Several politicians in Jammu and Kashmir, including former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and People’s Conference Chairman Sajad Lone, have expressed their anger at being placed “under house arrest” to stop them from offering condolences to the family of Hurriyat Conference ex-chairman Prof Abdul Gani Bhat.
“The decision to place the political leadership under house arrest today, simply to stop us from visiting Sopore to offer condolences on the demise of Professor Abdul Gani Bhat, lays bare the harsh and undemocratic reality in Jammu and Kashmir,” Mehbooba wrote on X.
The PDP chief lashed out at the BJP, accusing it of weaponising pain and unrest for political mileage across the rest of the country.
“What unfolded at Hazratbal Dargah the eruption of spontaneous, raw public anger was not just an isolated incident. It was a loud, unmistakable message from a people pushed to the edge. The BJP however remains willfully blind to this truth refusing to learn anything from the deep anguish and suppressed emotions that have been building for years now. It is becoming increasingly clear that the BJP has no interest in peace or healing in Kashmir. Instead, they seem determined to keep the region in a constant state of turmoil weaponising pain and unrest for political mileage across the rest of the country. This cynical approach is not just irresponsible; it is dangerous and utterly reprehensible,” she said.
Bhat’s former associate, Lone, claimed that he had been put under house arrest to prevent him from visiting the ancestral village of Prof Bhat.
“I fail to understand what is the need for this. Professor sahib was a pacifist and literally long retired. A final good bye is something which we all deserved,” he said.
The 89-year-old, Prof. Bhat, who was the former chairman of the separatist amalgam Hurriyat Conference, passed away at his residence in Botengoo village of Sopore in Baramulla district on Wednesday.
His funeral prayers were offered at 11.30 pm on Wednesday, with Mirwaiz, his long-time Hurriyat associate, accusing the authorities of forcing a hurried funeral of Bhat. Mirwaiz said he was not allowed to attend the funeral of his colleague.
“It pains me beyond words that the authorities compelled the family of Prof. Sb to conclude his janazah hurriedly. I have been locked inside my home, and being denied the right to walk with him on his final journey. My association with him spanned 35 years of friendship and guidance. So many others, too, longed to pay their last respects. To be deprived of even the solace of participating in his janazah and bid him a final goodbye is an unbearable cruelty,” Mirwaiz posted on X.
