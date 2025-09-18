ETV Bharat / state

‘Weaponising Grief’: Kashmir Politicians Barred From Attending Hurriyat Leader Prof Bhat’s Funeral

Srinagar: Several politicians in Jammu and Kashmir, including former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and People’s Conference Chairman Sajad Lone, have expressed their anger at being placed “under house arrest” to stop them from offering condolences to the family of Hurriyat Conference ex-chairman Prof Abdul Gani Bhat.

“The decision to place the political leadership under house arrest today, simply to stop us from visiting Sopore to offer condolences on the demise of Professor Abdul Gani Bhat, lays bare the harsh and undemocratic reality in Jammu and Kashmir,” Mehbooba wrote on X.

The PDP chief lashed out at the BJP, accusing it of weaponising pain and unrest for political mileage across the rest of the country.

“What unfolded at Hazratbal Dargah the eruption of spontaneous, raw public anger was not just an isolated incident. It was a loud, unmistakable message from a people pushed to the edge. The BJP however remains willfully blind to this truth refusing to learn anything from the deep anguish and suppressed emotions that have been building for years now. It is becoming increasingly clear that the BJP has no interest in peace or healing in Kashmir. Instead, they seem determined to keep the region in a constant state of turmoil weaponising pain and unrest for political mileage across the rest of the country. This cynical approach is not just irresponsible; it is dangerous and utterly reprehensible,” she said.