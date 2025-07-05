ETV Bharat / state

'We Will Welcome Vijay Joining The Alliance With AIADMK', Says AIADMK General Secretary

Chennai: All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) on Friday said the party would gladly welcome actor-turned-politician Vijay’s party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), if it chose to ally with the AIADMK.

Speaking at the AIADMK headquarters in Royapettah, Chennai, Palaniswami unveiled the logo and theme song for his upcoming state-wide campaign tour titled “Protect the People, Save Tamil Nadu,” which is set to begin on July 7.

Addressing the media after the event, he said, quoting AIADMK founder C.N. Annadurai: “Go to the people, live with them, learn from them, love them.” He added, “AIADMK follows the path shown by MGR and Jayalalithaa, who worked tirelessly for the people. I have always been among the people—I meet them, speak with them, and represent their voices.”

Visiting All 234 Assembly Constituencies

EPS stated that the aim of this tour is to expose the "cruelty" of the DMK's governance and mobilise public sentiment for change. “From children to the elderly, no one is safe under this government. Law and order have collapsed. Just look at the headlines in newspapers every day,” he said.

“The goal of this tour is to highlight the failures and pains of 50 months under the Stalin-led Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) regime. This journey will catalyse a massive shift. We will return to power in 2026 with a majority and form the government,” he declared, adding that he would visit all 234 Assembly constituencies.

On The Two Leaves Symbol Issue

Upon being asked about the legal battle over the party’s iconic ‘two leaves’ symbol, EPS stated that the Supreme Court had already ruled in their favour, and the AIADMK contested the parliamentary elections accordingly. Asserting that the party has successfully governed Tamil Nadu for over 30 years, he said, “There’s no need to revisit court matters here."