"We Were Just Leaving For That Place....." Uttarakhand Govt Official Recounts Narrow Escape From Pahalgam Terror Attack

Dehradun: It was a traumatic ordeal for tourists who were present in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district when the terror attack took place in Baisaran. After spending the night in fear, most tourists left for Srinagar today to return to their hometowns.

Among these tourists was KS Chauhan, joint director in Uttarakhand Information Department, who was touring Kashmir since April 19 and visited Pahalgam's Betab Valley just prior to the devastating incident. The family had reached Pahalgam at around 3 pm yesterday and was about to leave for Baisaran, when they suddenly found several helicopters in the sky. Seeing helicopters and movement of the Indian Army, they realised that something major must have happened in this area.

After some time, they heard that terrorists had fired on tourists. Kashmir that appeared extremely beautiful since they landed here became equally horrific within a few minutes. Pahalgam was full of tourists at that time but the area had gone deadly silent in no time. After this, they thought it would be best to return to their hotel.

"We remained awake the entire night. There were around 150 tourists in the hotel. No one thought of going asleep. When dinner was served at the hotel, no one dared to go to the dinner table. Some ordered food in their rooms while some preferred to go hungry. Every person was terrified," Chauhan told ETV Bharat.

He said that as soon as it was morning, there was Army personnel in the entire hotel. After checking out of the hotel with his family, he found that Pahalgam that was bustling with crowds a day ago, wore a deserted look. While returning, Chauhan spoke to some local people, who said that the terror attack will badly hit their livelihood with rapid cancellation of hotel bookings.

The entire stretch from the hotel to Srinagar did not have even a single tourist stopping by the roadside to click photographs. Instead the area was covered only with Army vehicles and personnel, he said adding that he and his family are completely safe and are now leaving for Dehradun from Srinagar.

At least 26 civilians were killed and several others injured in the terror attack in Pahalgam on Tuesday.

Among the victims are residents of Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Chandigarh, West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, Kerala and Nepal. Security forces have released sketches of three terrorists involved in the attack.