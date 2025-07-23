ETV Bharat / state

'We Want Teachers': Students Stage Protest As Himachal School Grapples With Severe Staff Shortage

Chamba: The state government's tall claims about strengthening education system came under question when students of Government Senior Secondary School in Lamu under Bharmour subdivision in Himachal's Chamba district staged a dharna outside their school over alleged shortage of teachers.

Holding placards, the children raised slogans and put forth a demand that every school student deserves - teachers.

Allegedly, this Senior Secondary School is facing a severe shortage of teachers for long. With the studies coming to a halt, the students were forced to step out of their classrooms and take to streets in desperation.

Ashok Thakur, Chairman of the School Management Committee (SMC) who also joined them in the protest, said the situation has gone from bad to worse as many students have left the school after losing hope.

"There were around 30 students when classes for 11th and 12th started. But now there are only eight students left. Others have migrated to nearby schools due to lack of teaching staff here," said Thakur.

The school currently has 82 students, but many teaching posts are lying vacant. There are no lecturers for English, Hindi, History or Computer Science, while the Political Science lecturer has recently received a transfer order.

Despite frequent demands by locals and school management, the government has allegedy not filled the vacant posts. "We have been requesting for a long time to fill the teachers' posts, but to no avail. Even the only lecturer posted here is being transferred," added Thakur.