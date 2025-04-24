"We Want Him To Serve Those Poor Like Us", Says Karnataka UPSC Topper's Brother, Who Is A Shepherd

Belagavi: Hardwork of Hanumantha Nandi, son of a poor shepherd, and his family's determination to support him finally landed him with 910th rank in the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2024, results of which were declared earlier this week.

“It was my brother’s resolve to study and our family’s determination to support him. Today, our dream has been realised,” said Anand Nandi, elder brother of Hanumantha.

In an exclusive interaction with ETV Bharat, Anand spoke about the family's journey of battling against rural hardship to achieving academic triumph. Hailing from Kurlivada village in Belagavi district, Hanumantha is the son of a shepherd and comes from a family that owns just two acres of farmland, rearing 80 sheep for their livelihood.

A visibly elated Anand recalled, “We had only two acres of land and our father couldn't afford to educate both of us. So, he chose to educate only my elder brother. I decided I would take care of the sheep and farming so that my brother could study without distraction. I dropped out but never let go of the dream that my brother would become a respectable officer one day.”

Anand said that the family ensured that Hanumantha never had to worry about anything else apart from his studies. "We told him, "Study as much as you want, we will provide whatever you need," he said, adding Hanumantha studied in Delhi and Bengaluru, went through a lot of hardships, and now he has finally passed the UPSC exam.

Recalling the moment he got the news, Anand said, “I was out rearing sheep when my brother called and said he had cleared the UPSC. I couldn’t believe it and was overjoyed. It felt like drinking the freshest milk.”

"Soon the entire village learnt about the news and came to congratulate us. We celebrated with traditional sweets. My brother has not only made us proud but our entire community, bringing glory to our village," he added.

Despite his brother's achievement, Anand made it clear that their simple lifestyle will remain unchanged. “Just because my brother has cleared UPSC doesn’t mean we’ll stop rearing. We'll continue our work. All we want is for him to serve poor people like us and take care of our parents,” Anand added.

Hanumantha’s sister, Saraswati, who was beaming with joy said. “My brother had overcome several hardships since childhood since we hail from a very poor background. Today, the country looks up to him. We celebrated with sweet payasam. Our parents are uneducated, they don't even know what UPSC means. But they still went ahead to educate us. Today, we truly understand the meaning of happiness.”

Vitthal Walad, a local resident, lauded Hanumantha saying, “No one from our village has ever passed the UPSC exam before. It’s one of the toughest exams in the country. The entire village is proud of Hanumantha. We plan to organise a grand felicitation ceremony for him when he comes here.”