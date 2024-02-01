JMM Legislative Party Leader Champai Soren Claims Support of 47 MLAs, Claim to Form Jharkhand Govt

Ranchi (Jharkhand): Jharkhand Transport Minister Champai Soren, who was named as JMM legislative party leader, after Hemant Soren's arrest, claimed that he has the support of 47 MLAs and will continue to safeguard the pride of the state. Champai told ANI that yesterday they staked a claim to form the government in the state.

"We will continue to work to safeguard the pride of Jharkhand. We have staked claim to form the government in the state. We have the support of 47 MLAs. You have seen how the voice of the Adivasis here has been suppressed over the years," he said. Recently, Champai Soren wrote a letter to Governor CP Radhakrishnan, staking a claim to form the new government in the state.

Champai, the loyalist of Hemant Soren, who was arrested by Directorate of Enforcement officials in connection with a money laundering probe linked to the alleged land scam on Wednesday night, stated in the letter that he has the support of 47 legislators, enough to form a government in the 81 member Assembly state. Champai Soren, the state transport minister, is a seven-time MLA and he represents the Seraikella constituency in Jharkhand.

Before joining the JMM, he was an independent MLA. This came after Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) chairperson Hemant Soren got arrested by the ED in the land scam case on Wednesday night, sources confirmed. Earlier on Wednesday evening, Hemant Soren met Governor Radhakrishnan at Raj Bhawan and handed over his resignation after over six hours of questioning by the ED.

The Jharkhand chief minister alleged that questioning him at this time was more political and was meant to disrupt the functioning of his government. According to the ED, CM Soren was questioned as a part of the probe into the 'huge racket of illegal change of ownership of land by the mafia'. The probe pertains to huge amounts of proceeds of crime generated by forging official records by showing 'fake sellers' and purchasers in the guise of forged or bogus documents to acquire huge parcels of land having value in crores.