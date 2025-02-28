'We Are Tired Now': Three Hardcore Maoists Surrender Before Police In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Bijapur (Chhattisgarh): In another jolt to the Naxal insurgency, three hardcore Maoists of the Gangalur Area Committee surrendered before the police here on Thursday. "We are tired now. We can't walk on the path of violence as we no longer believe in the Maoist ideology. We want to lead a normal life and join the mainstream of the society," they said.

The surrendered Maoists include President of Dandkaranya Adivasi Kisan Majdoor Sangh (DAKMS), Jantana Sarkar's President and Militia Section Platoon's Deputy Commander.

Bijapur DSP Sharad Jaiswal informed that all three have been given a financial incentive of Rs 25,000. Apart from this, they will also receive all the facilities provided by the government for their rehabilitation, Jaiswal said.

Names Of Surrendered Maoists

Lakkhu Karam alias Gunda (45), the RPC DAKMS President in Pidia, carried a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head.

Sukhram Avalam (30, former President of Pidia RPC Jantana Sarkar, also carried a reward of Rs 1 lakh.

Narsu Boddu alias Neti (26) was the Deputy Commander of Kamkanar RPC Militia Platoon C Section.

Associated with the Naxal organisation for a long time, the trio was involved in multiple crimes over the years, including blocking of roads through nefarious means. Police had registered a case against them in 2021, for closing the road from Edsameta to Gangalore by digging a huge pit. Allegedly, they were also involved in murder of one Mangal Avalam by setting up a Jan Adalat in 2022.

In 2017, they were involved in digging a pit and installing five spike holes on the road from Gongla to Marriwada.

In 2019, they had planted IED near Kamkanar Kamalupara.

In 2022 and 2024, they were involved in installing spike holes on Petawara hill in Kamkanar village.

Niyad Nellnar and Lon Varratu

With an aim to end Naxalism, the Chhattisgarh government has launched two big schemes - Niyad Nellnar and Lon Varratu - to influence and encourage Maoists to surrender and join the mainstream. These initiatives not only offer financial assistance but provide them with secure and improved rehabilitation facilities including land and housing. Apart from this, the surrendered Maoists also receive a monthly stipend of Rs 10,000 from the state government.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has set March 31, 2026, as the deadline to completely eradicate Naxalism from the country. Accordingly, state governments have ramped up anti-Naxal operations through intensified combing and setting up camps in Naxal-dominated regions. Anti-Maoists operations are being conducted in the entire Bastar region with joint efforts of Bastar Fighters, Special Task Force, Cobra Battalion, Central Reserve Police Force and District Police Force personnel.

Setback For Maoists In 2025