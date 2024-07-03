'We Do Not Trust The State': SC Raps Manipur Govt For Not Taking Kuki Undertrial To Hospital

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday pulled up the Manipur government and said it did not trust it after an undertrial at the state's central jail was not taken to hospital for medical examination, since he belonged to the Kuki community.

A bench comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and Ujjal Bhuyan expressed its anguish that the petitioner was not taken to the hospital and told the government’s counsel that the court does not trust the state.

“The accused was not taken to hospital because he is from the Kuki community? So sad…Sorry, we do not trust the state..." the bench said. The apex court also directed that the petitioner should be examined and if the medical report reveals something serious, then it will take the state government to task!

The apex court made these observations while hearing a plea by Lunkhongam Haokip against the Manipur government and others.

During the hearing, the bench observed that the trial had not commenced, and the petitioner was apparently suffering from piles and tuberculosis, and he had also complained of extreme backache, which was communicated to the jail authorities.

The apex court directed the jail superintendent as well as responsible authority of Manipur government to make necessary arrangements for the transportation of the petitioner to Gauhati Medical College for medical examination.

The bench said the petitioner should be examined for piles, TB, tonsillitis, abdominal pain as well as problems in lower lumbar spine, and also directed the officials to bring on record detailed medical reports on or before July 15.

In November last year, the jail medical officer had found tenderness in the lower lumbar spine of the detainee and had recommended the petitioner for an X-Ray, which was not available at the jail.

The apex court noted that the high court had said that the petitioner accused cannot be taken out of jail, as he belongs to the Kuki community, and it would be hazardous because of the law and order situation.