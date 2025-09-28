ETV Bharat / state

We Can't Stop Disasters, But Lives Can Be Saved By Reducing Their Impact: DU Professor

New Delhi: The devastating flash floods in Uttarakhand's Dharali and other regions in the Himalayas have brought the environmental crisis back to the forefront, and Professor Bindhy Wasini Pandey, a specialist in mountain ecology and the director of the Centre for Himalayan Studies at the University of Delhi (DU), told ETV Bharat about her department's initiative to thwart the same.

The centre is conducting extensive research to mitigate the impact of disasters such as glacier melting, lake formation, and flash floods, to prevent such tragedies in the future. "We cannot stop disasters, but we can save lives by reducing their impact. Glaciers in the Himalayas are melting rapidly, leading to the accumulation of moraines. The debris blocks the flow of water, forming lakes that, over time, become so large that their structure collapses, resulting in flash floods, in which millions of litres of water flow downstream in seconds, devastating villages, farms, homes, and livelihoods," Pandey said.

He explained that while it's impossible to completely prevent such disasters, the centre aims to mitigate their impact. For this purpose, forecasting and monitoring systems are being developed to ensure a timely evacuation of affected areas and minimise loss of life and property.

The Centre for Himalayan Studies has identified sensitive areas like Chamoli and Uttarkashi in Uttarakhand as the areas of its research for 2025 and 2026. A team will reach the glaciers with GPS and modern equipment to study the potential for lake formation and its impacts. "Extensive research has already been conducted in the Kullu Valley, Dharamshala, Kangra, and Kinnaur regions of Himachal Pradesh. The centre has analysed cloudburst data from the past 170 years and developed a pattern that helps understand the frequency and intensity of these events," Pandey said.

He said the research interest of the centre is not limited to India, and it is being conducted in collaboration with institutions such as the UGC, ICSR, and the GB Pant Institute, as well as international partners such as the University of Bath (UK) and Switzerland.