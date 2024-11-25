ETV Bharat / state

We Are Rejecting Adani's Rs 100 Crore Donation To Skills University: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

The chief minister also alleged that the BRS government had awarded many projects to the group in the past. BRS leaders took commissions from them.

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy at the press meet, (inset) Reddy with Gautam and Karan Adani (ETC Bharat)
Hyderabad: Following the allegations of bribes against the Adano Group, the Telangana government has decided not to accept the recently announced donations of Rs 100 crore by the group to the prestigious Young India Skills University. Chief minister Revant Reddy confirmed this in a press conference and said he sent a letter to the group to this effect.

"Discussions regarding Adani have been going on all over the country for a few days. Some people are criticizing the Telangana government for having received funds from Adani. Constitutionally and legally, we will allow investments from Adani. We are floating tenders and awarding projects as per the rules. Any company has the right to do business legally in the country. Ambani, Adani, Tata... anyone has the right to do business in Telangana. With great determination, we have started the Skill University to impart technical skills to lakhs of unemployed people. My cabinet colleagues, myself, and the government do not want this varsity, which started with great intentions, to be mired in controversies. Some people are promoting that the donation given by Adani Group to the Skills University was given to the CM and ministers. We have sent a letter to the group asking them not to transfer the Rs 100 crore announced under CSR. Do not drag the state government into unnecessary controversies. No money has come into Telangana government's accounts," Reddy said.

He alleged that the BRS government had awarded many projects to the group in the past. BRS leaders took commissions from them.

"KTR is desperate to go to jail... he thinks that if he goes to jail he can become CM. Kavita from KCR's family has already gone to jail and those who go to jail will become Kavita before becoming CM. There is a lot of competition for the seat of CM in the KCR family," Reddy added.

