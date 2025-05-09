'We're Ready To Fight': Rajasthan Border Villagers Not Battle-Scarred But Resolute

Bikaner: Despite the threat of possible attacks from the Pakistan side, people of Rajasthan districts living along the border, are in a jubilant mood as they got a sense of justice over the Indian Army's reprisal to avenge the Pahalgam attack that killed 26 people on April 22.

Patriotic fervour runs high in areas close to the Pakistan border as their anger is visible. People in these villages are alert, but not afraid. According to them, everyone should show solidarity in support of the army. Upon a visit to villages close to the border in Bikaner, the ETV Bharat team could sense the pulse of villagers, who said that if the situation worsens, they are also ready to fight for the country.

"If needed, we will also take up arms. We are ready to fight for our country," says village elder Ramchandra, who gets emotional while sharing his experiences of the 1971 War. He says, "When the war broke out in 1971, we had to leave everything and flee. Something similar happened during Kargil, but the scenario is totally different this time. We will not retreat. Our crops have been harvested this time, and if the country needs us, we are ready."

There is a sense of pride in Ramchandra's eyes and a firm resolve in his tone. The ETV Bharat team after reaching a village a few kilometres away from the border saw that the stoves were burning at the houses in households and the business seemed as usual.

People were not as scared and their discussions revolved around India-Pakistan tension and the strategy ahead. Kishanlal, a villager, says, "The doors of every house at our village are open for the army. If they want to stay here, we will vacate our rooms for them. If needed, we will not hesitate to take up arms."

People justify war for revenge

Another resident of the village, Jagwinder Singh Sandhu, says, "For the last several years, Pakistan has been fighting a shadow war with India—sometimes through terrorists, sometimes through ceasefire violations. This time, 'Operation Sindoor' came as a warning to Pakistan or whichever country tries to tinker with India. Our country will no longer just give statements, it will also take decisive action to eliminate terrorists at their hideouts."

He continues, "When there is a terrorist attack anywhere within the country, we are the first to hear its echo. Here as soon movement of the army increases, we have been asked to vacate villages. In such a situation, we are also a part of this fight. We want the game to be over this time. Half-hearted answers are not going to solve the crisis."

Overwhelming support for the Army

In these villages, citizens are accused of living with the hazard of uncertainty. Kishanlal, a local, says, "We believe that now the time has come to answer Pakistan in its language. This is the new India. We salute the soldiers."

A woman, who did not wish to be named, says, "We are all united and also prepared to help soldiers. If soldiers come to our areas, we will cook food for them and wash their clothes. This is a noble duty."

The youths of the villages are not only preparing for army recruitment but are also closely trying to understand the scenario. Ravi,22, says, "Now we have to look beyond Facebook and WhatsApp and see the reality. We are proud of what our army is doing. If need be, we will also die for the country."