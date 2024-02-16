"We Are Not from Pakistan": Farmer Leaders Express Concern over Forces' Actions against Protestors

Chandigarh: The farmers' leaders, who held talks with the union ministers for more than five hours on Thursday night, have expressed their concerns over actions by the forces on the agitating cultivators and said that they do not seek 'confrontation but a peaceful solution'. Three Union ministers held talks with the leaders of protesting farmer unions for more than five hours on Thursday night, amid a standoff between the protesters and security personnel at two points on the Punjab-Haryana border.

Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) coordinator Sarwan Singh Pandher, while speaking to the media after the meeting said that the farmers' union leaders have assured the cabinet ministers of their "commitment to dialogue."

Expressing concern about the current environment, including the suspension of social media accounts and teargas shelling during peaceful interactions, Pandher said, "We said we are not Pakistan. We seek a peaceful solution, not confrontation. They assured us that our pages would be restarted... We assured them of our commitment to dialogue."

He further said that the discussion was held to find a resolution to the issues. "The discussion with the Centre was held on all the demands raised by us. We discussed to find a resolution to the issues. The ministers said that they require time. We hope that a peaceful solution is derived; avoid any conflict. Our programme to go to Delhi is still there," Pandher added.

Jagjit Singh Dallewal, president of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta Sidhupur), said that the government asked for more time to discuss the demands of the farmers in detail. "We engaged in a detailed discussion, and the government acknowledged the need for dialogue on MSP and shared debts, committing to further discussions. After the discussion, the government said that the demands require a detailed discussion. They have decided Sunday for the next (fourth) round of meeting," he said.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have given a "Delhi Chalo" call to press the BJP-led Centre to accept their demands. Farmers from Punjab began their march to the national capital on Tuesday but were stopped by security personnel at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana. The protesting farmers have been camping at the border points.

The Haryana police continued its action with force by firing tear gas shells (with drones also), water cannons towards Punjab area, to stop the protestors from marching towards Delhi on Wednesday at Shambhu border of Ambala and Patiala districts. Travelling on trucks and trolleys loaded with food, bedding and other supplies, the farmers began their "Delhi Chalo" march on Tuesday morning after talks with the government failed to yield a commitment on minimum prices for a range of crops.

The meeting held on Thursday was the third round of talks between the two sides. The two previous rounds of dialogue on February 8 and 12 remained inconclusive. Meanwhile, the third round of talks between the Union ministers and the 14 farmer union leaders ended in a stalemate, with no common ground in sight, the next round of the talks will take place on Sunday at 6 pm.

Union Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Minister Arjun Munda, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai represented the Centre at the meeting over the farmer unions' various demands, including a law guaranteeing a minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also joined the meeting at the Mahatma Gandhi State Institute of Public Administration in Sector 26 here. After the meeting concluded, Union Minister Arjun Munda said that the third round of talks with the leaders of the protesting farmers was, however, "positive".

"Today, a very positive discussion happened between the government and the farmers' unions. Focusing on the topics highlighted by the farmers' union, we have decided that the next meeting will take place on Sunday at 6 pm... We all will find a solution peacefully...," Munda said.

Addressing the media, Mann said that all the demands made by the farmers were discussed in a positive environment. "Since the Punjab farmer is affected the most, I came forward as chief of the state. Detailed discussions took place on all the issues. I took up the issue of internet suspension in three districts and its impact on students who are taking their exams. What is their fault? The farmers showed shells fired at them. We said the farmers should not be treated like this," he added. He further said that assurances were obtained from the Centre to tell the Haryana government to exercise restraint.

"We have told them to tell the Haryana government not to fire ammunition in our jurisdiction," he said.

He further said that the Punjab government does not want to expose the youth of the state to tear gas shells and bullets. "On their part, the farm leaders had issued an appeal the previous day to uphold peace, and they had abided by it...I do not want to expose our youth to tear gas shells and bullets," the CM said.

He, however, said that the march would continue with peace. "I am with Punjab and Punjabis. As a custodian of the state, I have to see the welfare of 3 crore people. We do not want a situation where we face shortage of fuel, and other goods. The andolan will continue with peace," Mann said.

Earlier on Thursday, protesting farmers from Rajpura in Punjab's Patiala were sitting on rail tracks and blocking trains at Rajpura Railway Station as part of their protest, which has escalated ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.