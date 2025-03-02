We Are Consuming Poison Through Chemical Fertilisers: Subhas Palekar Bats For Natural Farming

Nashik: Agricultural expert and Padma Shri awardee Subhash Palekar said natural farming is the key to health while chemical farming leads to several diseases, including diabetes, cancer and heart ailments. He said that poison is consumed through fruits and vegetables grown from chemical farming.

Led by Palekar, several farmers from across the country visited the farm of Dnyaneshwar Revgade, who practises natural farming, in Padli village of Sinnar taluka of Maharashtra's Nashik district on Saturday.

Farm of Dnyaneshwar Revgade (ETV Bharat)

Addressing the farmers, Palekar said that along with chemical farming, global warming is also having a harmful effect on crops and the manure used contains extremely harmful substances like cadmium, mercury, and lead that indirectly enters our body, he said.

Subhas Palekar addressing farmers (ETV Bharat)

"Natural farming is the only option to a healthy life so we visited the farm of Dnyaneshwar Revgade, who is practising natural farming under the Subhash Palekar Food Forest Model. He has successfully grown many types of crops on three acres of land without using any chemical fertilisers. The fruits and vegetables grown on his farm are in huge demand in the markets. Even on one acre of land you can grow many crops and earn good money," Palekar said.

Strawberry grown at all weather condition through natural farming (ETV Bharat)

Even though the agriculture university has said that strawberries can be grown only in cold regions, we have proven that it can be grown in any weather and anywhere in the world, Palekar said.

"Nashik has a temperature of 38 degrees Celsius but still good quality strawberries are cultivated here. Strawberries are grown in Nagpur even at 42 degrees Celsius," he added.

Five kinds of bananas grown through natural farming (ETV Bharat)

Dnyaneshwar Revgade has grown five types of bananas, 20 types of vegetables and fruits including, strawberries, cucumbers and melons on his three-acre plot. He has two cows and makes fertilisers with their help and does not use any type of chemical fertiliser.

Palekar teaches natural farming techniques that uses low-cost and locally available inputs. In this, bio-fertilisers and chemical pesticides are made from cow dung and urine of indigenous cows. Natural farming has an immediate impact on soil, helping to restore the ecosystem. To make natural farming successful, he has made two types of manures, 'Jivamrut' and 'Bijamarut', by using natural materials. The crops produced from natural farming are beneficial to health, Palekar said.

"If you ask the younger generation they say they want to become engineer or doctor but nobody wants to become a farmer. We have a lot of prospect in agriculture but today there is no one to look after this sector. Youths should consider agriculture as a good opportunity. Chemical farming may give a lot of money but is harmful to health so natural farming is the only option. We learnt many natural farming methods from Palekar sir today. These lessons will be beneficial for me in future," Rudrani Mohite, a student said