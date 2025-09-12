ETV Bharat / state

We're Breaking Own Records, Says Stalin As 92 MoUs Worth Over Rs 24K Crore Signed At Hosur Investors' Summit

Krishnagiri: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday asserted that the state is breaking its own records in industrial growth, as he presided over the signing of investment deals worth over Rs 24,000 crore at the Industrial Investors Conference held in Hosur.

At the summit, as many as 92 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 24,307 crore were signed in presence of the CM. The launch of new projects is expected to generate employment for nearly 49,353 people.

Addressing the event, CM Stalin said, "It is a pleasure to meet business investors in Hosur post returning with investments worth Rs 15,516 crore after completing foreign trips to Germany and London."

"In this business conference, investments worth over Rs 24,000 crore were signed. Through this, we are breaking our own records. Foundation stones were laid for four projects, which will provide employment to around 8000 people," Stalin said.