We're Breaking Own Records, Says Stalin As 92 MoUs Worth Over Rs 24K Crore Signed At Hosur Investors' Summit
Ninety two MoUs worth Rs 24,307 crore were signed at Industrial Investors Conference in Hosur. These new projects are expected to generate nearly 50,000 jobs.
Published : September 12, 2025 at 1:43 PM IST
Krishnagiri: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday asserted that the state is breaking its own records in industrial growth, as he presided over the signing of investment deals worth over Rs 24,000 crore at the Industrial Investors Conference held in Hosur.
At the summit, as many as 92 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 24,307 crore were signed in presence of the CM. The launch of new projects is expected to generate employment for nearly 49,353 people.
Addressing the event, CM Stalin said, "It is a pleasure to meet business investors in Hosur post returning with investments worth Rs 15,516 crore after completing foreign trips to Germany and London."
"In this business conference, investments worth over Rs 24,000 crore were signed. Through this, we are breaking our own records. Foundation stones were laid for four projects, which will provide employment to around 8000 people," Stalin said.
"Hosur is a city where talent and innovation meet. Continuous development activities in Hosur have caught everyone's attention over the years," he added.
Target Of 1 Trillion$ By 2030
The Chief Minister also lauded efforts of minister TRP Raja towards growth of the industry sector in the state. "The reason why Tamil Nadu's industry sector is growing so rapidly is because of our vibrant and young Minister TRP Raja. Ministers and senior officials have been given a target. When the DMK came to power, we had set a target of one trillion US dollars for the economic growth of Tamil Nadu by 2030. We are improving every day and creating a business environment to achieve that," Stalin said.
He further highlighted that 75 percent of the MoUs signed since the DMK came to power have already been implemented. "We have brought various industries to Krishnagiri district in the last four years. That way, Tamil Nadu's economic growth has exceeded 11 percent, which is unprecedented in the country," Stalin asserted.
