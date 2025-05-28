'We Are At Borders; The Nation Need Not To Fear,' Say Women BSF Soldiers Of Operation Sindoor

By Mohd Ashraf Ganie
Jammu: Several female Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers and officers had shown extraordinary courage and bravery after the Pakistan Rangers launched attacks in the border areas. The determined warriors not only responded effectively to the Pakistan shelling but also destroyed many enemy posts, forcing their soldiers to flee.
In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, the BSF women personnel, who were part of Operation Sindoor, said they had received equal training along with male personnel and defended the borders with the same spirit during the recent operation launched by India in response to the Pahalgam terror attack in which 25 tourists and a local pony wallah were killed.
“After Pakistan’s shelling on the border, we responded effectively and hit many posts of the Pakistan military during Operation Sindoor,” said Neha Bhandari, a female Assistant Commandant in the BSF.
“Despite non-stop fire (shelling) from the enemy side, we did not withdraw from our position an inch despite being given a choice. We stick to border posts and forward posts with the support of our top officials,” she said.
Shankari Das, a female BSF head constable, said that they were fully aware of their responsibilities towards the nation at the borders. “We encountered the enemy with courage and assured the nation that we are at the border, so the nation need not fear. We are there to protect people and secure our nation,” she said.
The BSF female personnel faced the enemy at the border posts in the Kathua, Samba, and Jammu sectors, displaying utmost courage and determination.
“We have received the same rigorous training as our male colleagues, and we brought the same spirit to the battlefield,” said Manjeet Kaur, a soldier.
“During Operation Sindoor, we targeted enemy positions and did not retreat even an inch. We held our ground at the frontlines with unwavering resolve,” she said.
Operation Sindoor, which unfolded along sensitive sectors of the Line of Control and International Border, has been hailed as a milestone in the increasing role of women in frontline defence.
The BSF Deputy Inspector General (DIG) S S Mand also acknowledged the crucial role of the women BSF personnel during the operation. “They stood against the Pakistani aggression and retaliated against the Pakistani actions quickly at an appropriate time. Their training remained the same as that of male BSF officials,” he told ETV Bharat.
The DIG further said women personnel were deployed at forward posts in Jammu and Kashmir and played an equal role in the operation and were stationed along the border.
