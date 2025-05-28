ETV Bharat / state

'We Are At Borders; The Nation Need Not To Fear,' Say Women BSF Soldiers Of Operation Sindoor

By Mohd Ashraf Ganie

Jammu: Several female Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers and officers had shown extraordinary courage and bravery after the Pakistan Rangers launched attacks in the border areas. The determined warriors not only responded effectively to the Pakistan shelling but also destroyed many enemy posts, forcing their soldiers to flee.

In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, the BSF women personnel, who were part of Operation Sindoor, said they had received equal training along with male personnel and defended the borders with the same spirit during the recent operation launched by India in response to the Pahalgam terror attack in which 25 tourists and a local pony wallah were killed.

“After Pakistan’s shelling on the border, we responded effectively and hit many posts of the Pakistan military during Operation Sindoor,” said Neha Bhandari, a female Assistant Commandant in the BSF.

“Despite non-stop fire (shelling) from the enemy side, we did not withdraw from our position an inch despite being given a choice. We stick to border posts and forward posts with the support of our top officials,” she said.

Shankari Das, a female BSF head constable, said that they were fully aware of their responsibilities towards the nation at the borders. “We encountered the enemy with courage and assured the nation that we are at the border, so the nation need not fear. We are there to protect people and secure our nation,” she said.