WBSCC Conducts First SLST After SC Cancelled 26,000 Appointments

Kolkata: The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) on Sunday conducted the School Level Selection Test (SLST) for the first time since the Supreme Court on April 3 had scrapped appointments of over 26,000 jobs in state-run schools.

The exam was conducted amid tight security at 636 across the state after nearly a decade since the last SLST in 2016. Over 3.19 lakh candidates appeared for the test, scheduled from noon to 1.30 pm, to recruit 23,212 teachers for Class IX and X. Several candidates from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh also took the exam.

State Education Minister Bratya Basu had congratulated the candidates ahead of the much-awaited exam. "Wishing all candidates the very best for tomorrow's Assistant Teacher (Class IX–X) Selection Test, conducted by the West Bengal Central School Service Commission, where more than 3 lakh 19 thousand candidates will appear. The entire administration is always with you to ensure the security, transparency and all possible facilities in 636 venues so that you will deliver your best. Reach your centre on time. Best wishes to all," he shared on X.

While the administration said it was fully ready to conduct the test, there were some complications as doubts remained over the top court's strict instructions that no 'tainted' candidate would be allowed to appear in it. WBSSC chairman Siddhrtha Majumder avoided direct answers related to this in a press conference on Saturday, saying he will reply to this after the examination to recruit 12,514 assistant teachers for Class XI and XII gets over on September 14.

"Another 2.46 lakh candidates will sit for the recruitment test of assistant teachers of classes 11 and 12 at 478 centres on September 14, the next Sunday. The Supreme Court order has been put out on the commission's website. The exam will be organised in accordance with that order," he said.