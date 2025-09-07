WBSCC Conducts First SLST After SC Cancelled 26,000 Appointments
Over 3.19 lakh candidates, including several from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, appeared for the test to recruit 23,212 assistant teachers for Class IX and X.
Kolkata: The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) on Sunday conducted the School Level Selection Test (SLST) for the first time since the Supreme Court on April 3 had scrapped appointments of over 26,000 jobs in state-run schools.
The exam was conducted amid tight security at 636 across the state after nearly a decade since the last SLST in 2016. Over 3.19 lakh candidates appeared for the test, scheduled from noon to 1.30 pm, to recruit 23,212 teachers for Class IX and X. Several candidates from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh also took the exam.
State Education Minister Bratya Basu had congratulated the candidates ahead of the much-awaited exam. "Wishing all candidates the very best for tomorrow's Assistant Teacher (Class IX–X) Selection Test, conducted by the West Bengal Central School Service Commission, where more than 3 lakh 19 thousand candidates will appear. The entire administration is always with you to ensure the security, transparency and all possible facilities in 636 venues so that you will deliver your best. Reach your centre on time. Best wishes to all," he shared on X.
While the administration said it was fully ready to conduct the test, there were some complications as doubts remained over the top court's strict instructions that no 'tainted' candidate would be allowed to appear in it. WBSSC chairman Siddhrtha Majumder avoided direct answers related to this in a press conference on Saturday, saying he will reply to this after the examination to recruit 12,514 assistant teachers for Class XI and XII gets over on September 14.
"Another 2.46 lakh candidates will sit for the recruitment test of assistant teachers of classes 11 and 12 at 478 centres on September 14, the next Sunday. The Supreme Court order has been put out on the commission's website. The exam will be organised in accordance with that order," he said.
A three-tier security system was in place at every examination centre, including naka checking 100 metres from the venue, and multiple checks at the gates and on the premises. Considering the security measures, every candidate was asked to turn up at the centres from 10 am onwards, two hours before the exam started.
Barcode scanners were used to check admit cards at entrances, and only pens — also made available at centres — were permitted inside. No electronic devices or mobile phones were allowed, and even venue supervisors and SSC officials were barred from carrying mobile phones into exam halls. The WBSSC has embedded certain unique identification security features on each question paper to monitor candidates resorting to unfair means.
Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh sharpened his attack on the BJP, saying candidates from states with "double-engine governments", such as Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, travelled to West Bengal to take the exam, as recruitment processes in their home states were either stalled or unreliable.
Ghosh shared a post in Bengali on X saying job-seekers from "Yogi Rajya" and other states were taking the West Bengal's SSC exams as they faced repeated postponements and lack of opportunities in their home states. He further stressed that West Bengal has never barred non-residents from writing state recruitment tests. "No one has said Bengal's exams are only for Bengalis. No one harassed or insulted them. No one stopped them," he said, in reference to the recent alleged attacks on the Bengali speakers in the BJP-ruled states.
CPI(M) leader Shatarup Ghosh said the TMC government would now get a chance to get "cut money" from candidates of other states as well.
[With PTI inputs]
