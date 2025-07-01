WB: Youth Went Missing 6 Years Ago Is In Bangladesh Correctional Home; Efforts On For His Return

Malda: At the age of 23, Ghulam Mustafa suddenly disappeared six years ago. Despite searching the nook and corner, no trace of him was found. The parents gave up looking for their slightly mentally unstable son. Mustafa's wife, who is currently a migrant worker, also gave up the search.

One day, the hapless father suddenly found their missing son's picture on someone's cell phone at a tea shop in the morning. The news of the missing youth's picture found on social media created a stir in the entire area and it soon reached the local police station.

The police investigated the entire incident. Representatives of the local panchayat members have already swung into action to bring the youth. The police are also making efforts. Now the parents are looking upto to the administration.

Mustafa used to live in Jabra Bagmara village of Mahendrapur Gram Panchayat in Harishchandrapur Block 1. He went missing on July 17, 2019. On Sunday, a local man was sitting in a tea shop in the village and was looking at pictures on social media on his mobile phone.

His father, Sheikh Anarul, was sitting next to him. Suddenly, his eyes were fixated on a picture on the mobile phone. The picture was of his son. The son's name was also written below the picture. From there, he came to know that his son was in a correctional facility or a rehabilitation centre in the Dinajpur district of Bangladesh.

Sheikh Anarul said, "My son has been missing for six years. I have tried many times to get him back. I have filed a missing complaint with the police station. I have also tried to find him by posting his picture on Facebook. Suddenly, I saw his picture on someone’s mobile phone at a tea shop. I recognised him as my son after seeing the picture. I told the village member and the headman everything. Today, I have gathered all the details related to my son. He is in a Bangladeshi jail. But I cannot say which correctional home.”

“My son is mentally unstable. I do not know how he went to Bangladesh. His wife and six-year-old son are also here. There was no problem in the family. He was working abroad. Maybe someone had given him herbs and made him crazy there. Today, the local police came. They said, my son will return home. I am a poor man. I live by begging. My son was my only support. I only want my son back. Somehow, my son should be brought back," Anarul added.

Abdul Hayum, a local panchayat member, said, "The youth left home six years ago after losing his mental balance. And he could not be found. A missing complaint was filed with Harishchandrapur police station. We also searched a lot. But we could not find him. This morning, a village policeman in Tulsihata told me that the boy had been found"”

He added, "The police gave me the phone number of a voluntary organisation in Malda. I contacted that organisation and narrated them the entire incident. A while ago, a member of a voluntary organisation in Dhaka called me. I spoke to them. They assured that they would talk to the Border Security Force (BSF) and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and get the boy across the border very soon."

Hayum said, "If someone goes from one country to another without a passport and visa, he will be arrested. Moreover, this boy is mentally unstable. Probably that's why they could not send him back to this country as they could not find his address. His wife is working as a labourer in Jaipur, Rajasthan with their only son. I am making every effort to bring him back. I will also tell the administration to make the same effort. I have sent all his documents to the NGO in Bangladesh."

A district police officer said that the matter has already been reported to the higher authorities. The Bangladesh High Commissioner is also being contacted. Efforts are being made to bring the young man back to his home through the High Commissions of both countries.