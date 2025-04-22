ETV Bharat / state

WB School Job Loss: SSC Fails To Publish ‘Deserving’ List, Teachers On Indefinite Sit-In

Teachers, who lost their job following a recent Court verdict, stage a sit-in protest outside School Service Commission (SSC) office, demanding their jobs back, in Kolkata on Monday ( ANI )

Kolkata: Around 2,000 agitating teachers decided to launch an indefinite sit-in outside the West Bengal School Service Commission headquarters on Monday night, after it failed to release, by the 6 pm deadline, the list of 2016 SSC qualifiers whose jobs were annulled by the Supreme Court.

Asserting that they have run out of patience, the protesters clashed with the police and tried to breach barricades to lay siege to the SSC office, after news trickled in that the commission considers only the first three of the 12 rounds of counselling held for the now-invalidated teachers as valid, implying names of teachers recruited from the fourth round would not feature in the list of “deserving” candidates.

SSC Chairman Siddhartha Majumdar, in a late-night statement, said the commission will abide by the apex court directives and ensure “the (jobless) teachers having rendered services will be given salary".

Besides putting up a gherao to stop Majumdar and other staff from leaving the building, the agitating teachers also surrounded the adjacent Derozio Bhavan, the office of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education, to prevent board president Ramanuj Ganguly from leaving office.

A 13-member delegation the agitating teachers held a meeting with Majumdar, which continued for several hours since 4.30 pm.

Making no mention about posting the list of all “tainted/untainted” candidates as per the April 21 deadline, Majumdar said in the statement: "In respect of the matter of recruitment of teachers in 2016, it is made clear that SSC will abide by the orders of the Hon'ble Supreme Court."