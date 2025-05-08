WB CM Mamata Banerjee Warns Against Black Marketing During War

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has issued a stern warning against possible attempts of black marketing in West Bengal amid a war-like situation in the country.

The Chief Minister held a high-level meeting at the state secretariat Nabanna on Thursday to discuss the situation in the state. "We have to keep our own stock ready, but no one should take advantage of this situation to make personal gains. The administration will take strict action in this regard," she said in the meeting.

Banerjee said currently the prices of essential commodities are under control in the state. From potatoes, plantains to green chillies, the price of every vegetable has gone down as compared to last year. "We want the market to remain stable. The market situation will be monitored regularly. If necessary, another meeting will be convened. Everyone should consider the country as their home and fulfill their duties, only then will there be no shortage anywhere," she said.

Urging ministers and officials to be proactive, she said, "We have to ensure that people do not face any difficulties. If someone is negligent in their duty, the administration will not spare them. Government officials have to be monitored. We have to find out where and what benefits people are getting. We have to make surprise visits."

The Chief Minister stressed on controlling fish and meat prices. Taking Fisheries Minister Biplab Mitra to task, she clearly instructed the Secretary of the Fisheries Department, "The price of fish must be reduced. I want to know the condition of 700 ponds and fisheries. The Fisheries Department is not working properly. Biplab Babu, don't interfere in policy decisions."

Banerjee questioned, "Why haven't we achieved the desired results in the last two-and-a-half years? It takes two years for a small fish to grow. Aren't small fish being released? Why aren't cold storages being built to store fish?" She wanted to know the current condition of government fishponds in Dinar and Nalban. She further alleged, "The benefits of government projects are not reaching everyone. What the government wants is not being implemented. This cannot go on."

The Chief Minister said 4,000 metric tonnes of onions have already been stored, and approval has been given for another 1,300 metric tonnes. Currently, 90 centres are operational through Sufal Bangla, which is planned to be expanded by 200 more.

The Chief Minister has summoned a detailed report within seven days to control the market and keep food prices stable. She asked to clearly determine what steps need to be taken. "The auction and settlement process will begin through the portal," Banerjee said.