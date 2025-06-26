WB CM Mamata Banerjee Slams EC Over Voter List Revision

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee came down on the Election Commission of India (ECI), alleging that its latest guidelines for voter list revision are not only undemocratic but also a covert attempt to implement NRC-like policies across the country.

Banerjee said though the Commission claims the changes are currently for Bihar, it is clear that they will soon be extended to all states, particularly targeting West Bengal and its migrant workers. “They are asking for parents’ birth certificates. But where will poor people get those documents? Does the young generation have no right to vote anymore? Is this a disguised form of NRC?” she questioned.

She acknowledged that removing names of deceased voters is acceptable, but “using that excuse to delete genuine voters and replace them with people from other states is unacceptable. This is a conspiracy against democracy.”

Banerjee alleged that the Commission is acting unilaterally, bypassing political consultations, and treating elected governments and political parties like "bonded labour." She accused the BJP of using the Election Commission as a tool for political control.

Pointing to the declaration form, she raised concerns about the mention of 1987 and 2004, and questioned why an intensive revision is being carried out just three months ahead of elections. The demand for the names of Booth Level Agents (BLAs), she believes, is another ploy to “buy them off or intimidate them.”

“Why should we hand over such data, which is supposed to be handled locally? They don’t want common people to vote—they only want BJP-backed goons and party workers to cast their votes,” Benerjee alleged.

She further warned that this voter list revision is not just about Bihar. “Bihar is not a factor—polls are due in just 2.5 months. The real target is Bengal and other opposition-led states. This is a political invasion through the Commission and central agencies.” “This agency, now run by the BJP itself, is showing a dangerous and biased attitude, and we strongly condemn it,” she added.

Banerjee urged all political parties to study the documents carefully. “This is a serious move by the ECI. As a responsible political party, we are the first to respond. We have always been vigilant on such matters,” she said. The Chief Minister warned that what is being projected as a routine voter list update is, in reality, a dangerous political scheme that could have serious consequences for India’s democratic framework.