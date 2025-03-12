WB CM Mamata Banerjee Accuses BJP Of Trying To Divide Country

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the BJP went head-to-head in the Assembly on Wednesday by trading barbs of communalism and intolerance.

Reacting to Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari's statement that minority MLAs from Trinamool Congress will be thrown out on the streets if BJP came to power, Mamata said BJP is trying to create a division in the country. "We will not accept this," she said.The Chief Minister took a swipe at the NDA government's claim of stability at the Centre. She said, "They are showing that they are stable by running the government with two parties, but in reality they are completely unstable." Regarding the BJP's political intrigue, she said, "They only work with the wrong agencies. One big boss goes to another and tells whom to get arrested by ED and CBI. This House belongs to everyone. Bengal was once the capital of India. Don't disrespect this India. Don't try to divide the country. We will not accept this."



Earlier, the Chief Minister responded to Adhikari's remarks by saying, "When we sit on a chair, we care for all." Immediately after the comment, BJP MLAs started a ruckus inside the Assembly. They alleged that Hindus were being attacked in the state. Even after the intervention of the Speaker, the sloganeering by BJP members continued. Amidst the heated exchange of words with the BJP, Banerjee said, "This is a country of courtesy. Humanity is the greatest thing in people's lives." She also conveyed the message that attempts to divide the country will not be tolerated in any way.



BJP MLA Shankar Ghosh retaliated by saying, "You said that nothing can be sacrificed for the truth. So will you admit that you were involved in the destruction of the Assembly even though you were not a member? of the Assembly?" He added, "One of your party MLAs said, we are 70, you are 30. We will cut you and throw you into the waters of the Bhagirathi. What did you do then?"



The Chief Minister responded to the BJP's allegation by saying "I myself told Firhad Hakim that such things cannot be said. We have also taken action against the statements of Madan Mitra and Humayun Kabir," Mamata clarified. She claimed that Trinamool Congress is a disciplined party and 90 percent of the BJP's allegations are false. "This religion of yours only means killing, chopping, and dismembering people," she said. Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foreign trips, Mamata said, "When our Prime Minister goes to Saudi Arabia, he does not go to Iraq or Iran."



There were allegations against the BJP of not fielding Muslim candidates in the Assembly elections of various states. On it, she said, "Why don't you allot tickets to Muslims? I allotted 79 per cent tickets for Hindus, you didn't say anything then." Referring to the geography of West Bengal, the Chief Minister said, "Bengal is on the border with Bangladesh. You can't run Manipur, where you are struggling. And you hope to govern Bengal?"

