Wayanad Rehabilitation: Everybody Should Be Positive, Says Priyanka Gandhi

Wayanad: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday said that the foundation stone laying of the proposed township for Wayanad landslide victims is a first step towards their rehabilitation and everybody should be positive about it.

Speaking to the media persons after her visit to the Sree Seetha Devi Lava Kusa Temple in Pulpally, here, Vadra, who represents Wayanad in Parliament, said, "Look, it's a first step and we are here to that inauguration and we should be positive about it."

"Everybody has made an effort to try it whatever they can. As you know, the Karnataka government has announced that it will help and build 100 houses. So, I think it's a collective effort and everybody should be positive," she said.

The Congress leader arrived in Wayanad for a three-day visit, during which she will participate in a series of events, including the foundation stone laying ceremony for the proposed township for survivors of the Mundakkai-Chooralmala landslide at Elstone Estate, Kalpetta at 4 pm later in the day.

The township project, initiated by the state government, aims to provide permanent and well-equipped housing for families who lost their homes in the devastating landslides that struck the Mundakkai and Chooralmala regions of Wayanad on July 30, 2024, that left over 200 people dead and many others injured, nearly wiping out both areas.

In Pulpally, Vadra hailed the Grama Panchayat authorities for their achievements in public health care and MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act).

Speaking after inaugurating the new Grama Panchayat Office Complex at Pulpally Grama Panchayat, Sulthan Bathery, she said it's extremely proud to see democracy functions effectively and beautifully at the grassroots levels.

Referring to the human-animal conflicts in the region, the Congress leader said, "We all know that, in a very short period, between the end of December, 2024, to the middle of February this year, seven people were killed in wild animal attacks in the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency." She added that she raised the matter in Parliament and urged the Central government to take decisive steps to prevent the hardship faced by the people of Wayanad due to the human-animal conflicts.