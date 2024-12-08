Priyanka Gandhi Enjoys Tiger Safari At Ranthambore, Sights 'Riddhi' With Daughter 'Mahi'

Sawai Madhopur: Congress national general secretary and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday visited the Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district and managed to catch a glimpse of tigress 'Riddhi' and her daughter 'Mahi'.

Priyanka has come to Ranthambore on a personal tour for three days. She visited the park in the evening and enjoyed the Tiger Safari. A 'hide and seek' continued between Priyanka and the tigresses and her cub for about two to three hours. Finally, the two were sighted in zone number 3 of Ranthambore.

Enjoying the antics, Priyanka saw Riddhi and Mahi suddenly coming in front of her and in the next instance, they disappeared behind the bushes. Priyanka also sighted Riddhi chasing a sambhar for some moment but failed to have her grip on her prey.

Riddhi and Mahi then reached Rajbagh area of ​​zone number 3. Priyanka followed them and appeared to be overwhelmed seeing the playful activities of the cub with her mother. From Rajbagh, Riddhi left for Padmala pond and Mahi headed towards the Jhalra forest area. During this, a fawn managed a narrow escape as it was chased by the tiger cub.

She had reached Ranthambore by road on Friday evening amid tight security arrangements. Earlier in November, Gandhi had visited Ranthambore after the elections. Her husband Robert Vadra and mother Sonia Gandhi had accompanied her during the visit.

Ramthambore is known as Priyanka's favourite destination and has served as her family's resting spot amid the playful sightings of tigers.