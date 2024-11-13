ETV Bharat / state

Wayanad Bypolls 2024: Polling Begins; Priyanka Gandhi Up Against LDF's Mokeri, BJP's Haridas

Seven of the 33 by-election seats are in Rajasthan, six are in West Bengal, and five are in Assam. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: Polling for the high-profile Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency in Kerala, where Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is making her electoral debut, began at 7 a.m. As many as 16 candidates are vying for the support of around 14 lakh voters today.

Vadra is making this debut from a seat won by her brother Rahul Gandhi. He decided to retain the family stronghold of Raebareli after he won both seats in the Lok Sabha polls held earlier this year.

In the by-elections, Gandhi is running against Satyan Mokeri of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and Navya Haridas of the BJP. Elections will also be held in the Thrissur district's Chelakkara Assembly seat. Seven of the 33 by-election seats are in Rajasthan, six are in West Bengal, and five are in Assam.

On Monday, November 12, the last day of by-election campaigning in Wayanad, all three major political fronts were up in arms, organising massive roadshows to win the trust of the voters. Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi showed up in person to garner support for his sister.