Wayanad Landslides: Police Launch Probe Into Social Media Campaign Against CM's Call for Aid

By PTI

Published : Aug 1, 2024, 11:16 AM IST

In response to a fake social media campaign against CM Pinarayi Vijayan's disaster relief appeal, Kerala Police have launched a probe. The campaign circulated via a handle named 'Koyikodans 2.0' on X, aimed to obstruct relief efforts for landslide victims in Wayanad.

In response to a fake social media campaign against CM Pinarayi Vijayan's disaster relief appeal, Kerala Police have launched a probe. The campaign circulated via a handle named 'Koyikodans 2.0' on X, aimed to obstruct relief efforts for landslide victims in Wayanad.
Representative Image (ANI)

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala): The Kerala police have launched an investigation into an alleged social media campaign against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's Facebook post requesting help for the people affected by the landslides in Wayanad district.

The State Police Media Centre (SPMC) on Thursday said that the Wayanad Cybercrime police has registered a case under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Disaster Management Act and launched a probe into the alleged spreading of a campaign with the intention of obstructing relief efforts.

The SPMC, in its statement, further said that the fake campaign was circulated on social media platform X from a handle called 'Koyikodans 2.0'.

The post was aimed at motivating people to reject the CM's appeal for disaster relief, it said. The police warned of strict legal action under the law against those who edit, produce and disseminate fake posts in such a way so as to spread misconceptions.

For this, the cyber police have intensified monitoring of social media. Vijayan had called upon everyone to contribute to the Chief Minister's Disaster Relief Fund (CMDRF) in order to help those affected by the landslides.

Massive landslides triggered by torrential rains hit Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Attamala, and Noolpuzha hamlets in the early hours of Tuesday, killing several people, including women and children.

