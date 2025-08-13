Wayanad Landslides: Kerala HC Sets Sept 10 Deadline For Centre's Decision On Loan Waiver For Victims

Ernakulam: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday issued a final warning to the central government over its decision on loan waiver for the victims of Wayanad's Mundakkai–Chooralmala disaster.

The division bench stated it is giving the Centre one last opportunity to take a decision and inform the court by September 10. The directive came after the Additional Solicitor General informed the court that the Centre had not yet reached a decision on the matter.

Earlier, the central government had sought an additional four weeks to convey its decision on loan waiver. Granting the request, the high court had directed the Centre to announce its final decision within that time period. The court’s intervention came in response to a suo motu petition filed in the wake of the Mundakkai–Chooralmala landslides.

The division bench said the petition will be reviewed again on September 10. The central government has been delaying over its decision on waiving bank loans for the disaster-affected residents of Mundakkai and Chooralmala.

Representing the Centre, Additional Solicitor General Eryl Sundaresan told the court that due to Onam holidays, he would appear in person after the festival break and convey the government's decision.

The court then stated that September 10 would be the final opportunity for the Centre to respond. It noted that Kerala Bank had already written off the loans of the disaster victims and repeatedly questioned why the central government could not do the same.

During the previous hearing, the bench had questioned as to why no decision had been taken even one year after the tragedy. The High Court had also suggested that the Centre take Kerala Bank’s loan waiver initiative as an example.

The Advocate General informed the court that whether or not the loans are waived, the central government should promptly communicate its decision so that the state can proceed accordingly.

Devastating landslides triggered by heavy rains hit Chooralmala and Mundakkai areas in Wayanad in July 2024, claiming 230 lives. It was considered as the worst natural disaster that hit Kerala since the 2018 floods.