ETV Bharat / state

Wayanad Landslides: Death Toll Climbs to 308, Police Say 300 Still Missing As Search Intensifies

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Aug 2, 2024, 10:01 AM IST

Updated : Aug 2, 2024, 10:45 AM IST

The devastating landslides in Wayanad have claimed over 300 lives and approximately 300 are still missing. Despite adverse weather conditions, 40 rescue teams resumed operations on Friday, aided by the completion of a Bailey bridge to facilitate the movement of heavy machinery and ambulances into the worst-hit areas.

Rescuers search through mud and debris for a third day after landslides set off by torrential rains in Wayanad district of Kerala on Thursday.
Rescuers search through mud and debris for a third day after landslides set off by torrential rains in Wayanad district of Kerala on Thursday. (AP)

Wayanad (Kerala): In the wake of the devastating landslides in Kerala's Wayanad earlier this week, the state's Assistant Director General of Police (ADGP) said on Friday that approximately 300 individuals are still missing, while the death toll has tragically risen to over 308, as per the state health minister Veena George.

Rescue operations resumed at daybreak on the third day today despite challenging weather conditions and difficult terrain, with 40 teams of rescuers resuming their efforts on the fourth day since the catastrophe struck.

ADGP Ajith Kumar, overseeing law and order in Kerala, addressed the media from the site, emphasising that the exact count of missing persons will be clarified once the Revenue Department completes its data collection. "Based on current information, around 300 individuals are unaccounted for. The final tally will become clearer within the next couple of days," he stated.

Search and rescue operations, bolstered by the recent completion of a 190-foot-long Bailey bridge, have intensified despite relentless rain and difficult terrain. This development facilitates the movement of heavy machinery, including excavators and ambulances, to the worst-hit areas of Mundakkai and Chooralmala.

The search operations have been organised into six zones across the landslide-hit area including Attamala and Aaranmala, Mundakkai, Punchirimattam, Vellarimala village, GBHSS Vellarimala, and the riverbank area. These joint efforts involve personnel from the army, NDRF, DSG, Coast Guard, Navy, and MEG, alongside local and forest department personnel.

State Revenue Minister K Rajan disclosed earlier that a drone-based radar from Delhi is expected to arrive on Saturday to aid in locating bodies buried under debris. He also highlighted the assistance of six current and forthcoming search dogs from Tamil Nadu in augmenting the ongoing search efforts.

According to the Wayanad administration, the deceased include 27 children and 76 women, with over 225 individuals injured, predominantly in Mundakkai and Chooralmala. Authorities are striving to provide relief and medical assistance to the affected populations while navigating the immense logistical challenges posed by the disaster.

Massive landslides triggered by torrential rains struck the picturesque hamlets of Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Attamala, and Noolpuzha, leaving behind a trail of death, destruction and despair. The landslides occurred around 2 am and 4.10 am on Tuesday, catching people off-guard while they were sleeping, leading to a high number of casualties.

Read More

  1. Explained | Wayanad Landslides: What Could Have Possibly Happened?
  2. Reliance Jio Enhances Network Capacity to Assist Relief Efforts in Wayanad

Wayanad (Kerala): In the wake of the devastating landslides in Kerala's Wayanad earlier this week, the state's Assistant Director General of Police (ADGP) said on Friday that approximately 300 individuals are still missing, while the death toll has tragically risen to over 308, as per the state health minister Veena George.

Rescue operations resumed at daybreak on the third day today despite challenging weather conditions and difficult terrain, with 40 teams of rescuers resuming their efforts on the fourth day since the catastrophe struck.

ADGP Ajith Kumar, overseeing law and order in Kerala, addressed the media from the site, emphasising that the exact count of missing persons will be clarified once the Revenue Department completes its data collection. "Based on current information, around 300 individuals are unaccounted for. The final tally will become clearer within the next couple of days," he stated.

Search and rescue operations, bolstered by the recent completion of a 190-foot-long Bailey bridge, have intensified despite relentless rain and difficult terrain. This development facilitates the movement of heavy machinery, including excavators and ambulances, to the worst-hit areas of Mundakkai and Chooralmala.

The search operations have been organised into six zones across the landslide-hit area including Attamala and Aaranmala, Mundakkai, Punchirimattam, Vellarimala village, GBHSS Vellarimala, and the riverbank area. These joint efforts involve personnel from the army, NDRF, DSG, Coast Guard, Navy, and MEG, alongside local and forest department personnel.

State Revenue Minister K Rajan disclosed earlier that a drone-based radar from Delhi is expected to arrive on Saturday to aid in locating bodies buried under debris. He also highlighted the assistance of six current and forthcoming search dogs from Tamil Nadu in augmenting the ongoing search efforts.

According to the Wayanad administration, the deceased include 27 children and 76 women, with over 225 individuals injured, predominantly in Mundakkai and Chooralmala. Authorities are striving to provide relief and medical assistance to the affected populations while navigating the immense logistical challenges posed by the disaster.

Massive landslides triggered by torrential rains struck the picturesque hamlets of Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Attamala, and Noolpuzha, leaving behind a trail of death, destruction and despair. The landslides occurred around 2 am and 4.10 am on Tuesday, catching people off-guard while they were sleeping, leading to a high number of casualties.

Read More

  1. Explained | Wayanad Landslides: What Could Have Possibly Happened?
  2. Reliance Jio Enhances Network Capacity to Assist Relief Efforts in Wayanad
Last Updated : Aug 2, 2024, 10:45 AM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

KERALA LANDSLIDESMISSING PEOPLE IN KERALAWAYANAD LANDSLIDES UPDATE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Female Sharks Make Babies Alone In Italy

Beyond the Plate: A Deep Dive Into Mangoes With Sopan Joshi

In Conversation with Manthan Somvanshi: Indie Singer and PhD Student Channels Heartbreak into Debut Song - WATCH

Mound-burial System Of Ahom Dynasty In Assam Included In UNESCO World Heritage List

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.