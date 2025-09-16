ETV Bharat / state

Wayanad Landslide Victims To Get New Houses By January, Says Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

Thiruvanthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said the construction of a township for the Wayanad landslide victims is progressing rapidly, with the target of handing over homes by January next year. The District Disaster Management Authority has already prepared and published a list of 402 beneficiaries as part of rehabilitation in three phases, he told the state Assembly.

Of this, 104 people, who opted to live outside the upcoming township have received Rs 15 lakh each. A total of 295 beneficiaries have given consent letters to move into new houses in the township, Vijayan said, adding that 49 more have been added to the rehabilitation list based on appeal applications after necessary scrutiny.

"The township project is progressing fast on the 64.475 hectares of land in Elston estate taken over by the government," he said.

Speaking during the question hour, the CM said a district coordination committee with the Collector as chairperson and the Chief Operating Officer as township project convenor has been formed to coordinate various initiatives of the initiative. When asked by the opposition about allegations that the Chief Minister's Disaster Relief Funds have not been used for Wayanad rehabilitation, Vijayan said he was unaware of such claims.