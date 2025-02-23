ETV Bharat / state

Wayanad Landslide Survivors Stage Protest Against Delay In Rehabilitation

Wayanad: Tension prevailed in Chooralmala in this hill district on Sunday morning as police blocked protesters from carrying out a march condemning the alleged delay in providing rehabilitation to the survivors of the July 2024 Wayanad landslides.

The protest began with the protesters constructing makeshift huts in the land-slide-hit area by 9 am. Later, a march was blocked by the police team near the Bailey Bridge in Chooralmala, according to the visuals of TV channels.

The protest is being organised under the leadership of the Jana Shabdam Action Committee.

However, the police have not allowed the protest in the landslide-affected area leading to verbal duels between the protesters and police.

Meanwhile, the People's Action Committee (Janakeeya Action Samiti) has announced a hunger strike in front of the Wayanad District Collectorate on Monday.

The protestors are demanding faster rehabilitation and a comprehensive relief package from the central government, above the 5 cents of land allotted to them.