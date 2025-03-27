ETV Bharat / state

Wayanad Landslide: No Help For Rehabilitation From Centre, Only Insufficient Loan, Says Kerala CM

Over 200 people were killed and several others were injured when a massive landslide rocked the Mundakkai-Chhooralmala regions in Wayanad.

Over 200 people were killed and several others were injured when a massive landslide rocked the Mundakkai-Chhooralmala regions in Wayanad.
File Photo: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (ANI)
By PTI

Published : Mar 27, 2025, 5:31 PM IST

Wayanad: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday claimed that till date no help has come from the central government for the rehabilitation of the victims of the landslide which hit the Chooralmala-Mundakkai areas of this hill district last year.

Vijayan contended that only an insufficient amount as a loan was given by the Centre for the rehabilitation work. He was referring to the Centre sanctioning a loan of around Rs 529.50 crore under its capital investment scheme for the rehabilitation of landslide-hit areas of Wayanad.

"From our past experiences with them (Centre) we cannot expect anything more either," he added after laying the foundation stone for the model township for rehabilitating those who lost their homes in the landslide.

The township will be built on government-acquired land in the Elston Estate at Kalpetta here. Congress MP from Wayanad Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was also present at the event.

The township shall comprise of 1,000 square feet of single-storeyed houses on plots of seven cents each on the 64 hectares of land acquired by the government along the Kalpetta bypass.

A major landslide struck the Mundakkai and Chooralmala regions on July 30 last year, almost completely decimating both areas, killing over 200 people, and injuring many others.

