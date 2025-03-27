ETV Bharat / state

Wayanad Landslide: No Help For Rehabilitation From Centre, Only Insufficient Loan, Says Kerala CM

Wayanad: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday claimed that till date no help has come from the central government for the rehabilitation of the victims of the landslide which hit the Chooralmala-Mundakkai areas of this hill district last year.

Vijayan contended that only an insufficient amount as a loan was given by the Centre for the rehabilitation work. He was referring to the Centre sanctioning a loan of around Rs 529.50 crore under its capital investment scheme for the rehabilitation of landslide-hit areas of Wayanad.

"From our past experiences with them (Centre) we cannot expect anything more either," he added after laying the foundation stone for the model township for rehabilitating those who lost their homes in the landslide.