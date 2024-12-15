ETV Bharat / state

Wayanad Landslide Disaster Relief: 'Union Govt 'Adding Chilli' To Wounds,' Says Kerala FM

Kochi: Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal on Sunday criticised the union government for demanding payment for disaster relief and rescue operations conducted by the Indian Air Force (IAF) during Wayanad landslides.

He described the move as "adding chilli to the wounds" of the state, already burdened by the aftermath of the disaster.

Addressing reporters here, Balagopal accused the BJP-ruled Centre of "failing" to provide even the funds it had promised to the state for disaster relief.

The Finance Minister alleged that this was akin to mocking the people of the state.

"In addition to such an approach, a new bill has been introduced in the name of the Air Force," he said.

"Really, this approach is like adding chilli to a serious wound," Balagopal added.