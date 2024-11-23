ETV Bharat / state

Wayanad By-election Results 2024: Priyanka Ahead By Over 1.5 L Votes In Debut Contest

Wayanad: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, in her maiden electoral contest in Kerala's Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll, who took an early lead in the counting that began at 8 am, consolidated in further rounds.

At the time of updating this copy, she had managed to widen her lead by 1,57,472 votes. She had bagged 2,39,554 of 3,73,424 votes counted so far at 11 am. That accounted for 64.15 percent.

According to the Election Commission of India's website, Priyanka had polled 1,21,476 votes at 10 am garnering a seemingly unassailable lead of 85,533 votes against CPI's Sathyan Mokeri. Election officials began counting postal votes in the presence of authorised agents of the candidates at 8 am. The counting of EVM votes is underway.

Wayanad which has been a UDF bastion had prompted the party to claim that their leader will manage a majority of over 4 lakh votes. The early leads suggest the lead may be massive and it remains to be seen whether it would surpass Rahul's victory margin of over 3.5 lakh votes.