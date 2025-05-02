ETV Bharat / state

WAVES A Great Platform For Artists To Showcase Their Skills And Talent: Hema Malini

The veteran actress said Indian has taken a giant leap in the field of entertainment and art.

The World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) has provided a platform for artists to showcase their skills and talent, said veteran actress Hema Malini
Chiranjeevi, Hema Malini, Akshay Kumar and Mohanlal at the seminar on "Personalities and their legacy' (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 2, 2025 at 9:36 PM IST

2 Min Read

Mumbai: The World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) has provided a platform for artists to showcase their skills and talent, said veteran actress Hema Malini.

Speaking at a seminar on 'Personalities and their legacy' along with Malayalam actor Mohanlal and Telugu actor Chiranjeevi, she said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has created a great platform for artists and technologists with WAVES. "This will provide a scope to artists to showcase their talents and enable the audio-visual and entertainment sector to progress across the country," she said.

The Sholay actress said India is on the path to becoming a developed country and has taken a giant leap in the field of entertainment and art. Speaking at the seminar, Mohanlal said, "There is a subtle difference between parallel and entertainment cinema. Both have the same type of plot that touch the hearts of people and is felt by them."

Chiranjeevi said he has been been interested in films since childhood. "In the early days, I worked hard and struggled a lot. I always tried to do good work. I put in the effort that it takes to become an actor. My idols are the great actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Mithun Chakraborty, Kamal Haasan. And I tried to be like them," he said. The veteran actor said WAVES has provided a platform for people engaged in arts, music, AI and technology. "This is a big thing. In the future, we will have to accept and work with social media experts and technocrats," he said.

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar moderated the seminar. The first-ever WAVES was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday. The event began with an inspiring musical invocation by Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravani and a powerful performance by a 30-member orchestra called 'Sutradhar Reinvented'. Actor Sharad Kelkar narrated the showcase, which celebrated India's rich cinematic and storytelling traditions.

Also Read

Maharashtra CM Signs MoUs Worth Rs 8000 Crore At WAVES Summit, Govt Planning World-Class University In Mumbai

WAVES 2025: Farhan Akhtar Urges Creators To 'Write Your Own Story' In Masterclass On Filmmaking

Mumbai: The World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) has provided a platform for artists to showcase their skills and talent, said veteran actress Hema Malini.

Speaking at a seminar on 'Personalities and their legacy' along with Malayalam actor Mohanlal and Telugu actor Chiranjeevi, she said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has created a great platform for artists and technologists with WAVES. "This will provide a scope to artists to showcase their talents and enable the audio-visual and entertainment sector to progress across the country," she said.

The Sholay actress said India is on the path to becoming a developed country and has taken a giant leap in the field of entertainment and art. Speaking at the seminar, Mohanlal said, "There is a subtle difference between parallel and entertainment cinema. Both have the same type of plot that touch the hearts of people and is felt by them."

Chiranjeevi said he has been been interested in films since childhood. "In the early days, I worked hard and struggled a lot. I always tried to do good work. I put in the effort that it takes to become an actor. My idols are the great actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Mithun Chakraborty, Kamal Haasan. And I tried to be like them," he said. The veteran actor said WAVES has provided a platform for people engaged in arts, music, AI and technology. "This is a big thing. In the future, we will have to accept and work with social media experts and technocrats," he said.

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar moderated the seminar. The first-ever WAVES was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday. The event began with an inspiring musical invocation by Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravani and a powerful performance by a 30-member orchestra called 'Sutradhar Reinvented'. Actor Sharad Kelkar narrated the showcase, which celebrated India's rich cinematic and storytelling traditions.

Also Read

Maharashtra CM Signs MoUs Worth Rs 8000 Crore At WAVES Summit, Govt Planning World-Class University In Mumbai

WAVES 2025: Farhan Akhtar Urges Creators To 'Write Your Own Story' In Masterclass On Filmmaking

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MUMBAIHEMA MALINICHIRANJEEVIWAVES

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

When 204 Peacocks Rush To One Call: A Youngster Keeps Promise He Made To His Grandfather On Deathbed Years Ago

Why CoBRA Commandos Are Heading to Kashmir for the First Time: 10 Points

Pearls Not From Oysters, But Plants: A Karnal Farmer's Love's Labour Yields Prized Gems

Book Review | 'The Kashmir Shawl' By Rosie Thomas Is An Epic Tale Of Romance, Secrets And War Spanning Decades

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.