WAVES A Great Platform For Artists To Showcase Their Skills And Talent: Hema Malini

Mumbai: The World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) has provided a platform for artists to showcase their skills and talent, said veteran actress Hema Malini.

Speaking at a seminar on 'Personalities and their legacy' along with Malayalam actor Mohanlal and Telugu actor Chiranjeevi, she said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has created a great platform for artists and technologists with WAVES. "This will provide a scope to artists to showcase their talents and enable the audio-visual and entertainment sector to progress across the country," she said.

The Sholay actress said India is on the path to becoming a developed country and has taken a giant leap in the field of entertainment and art. Speaking at the seminar, Mohanlal said, "There is a subtle difference between parallel and entertainment cinema. Both have the same type of plot that touch the hearts of people and is felt by them."

Chiranjeevi said he has been been interested in films since childhood. "In the early days, I worked hard and struggled a lot. I always tried to do good work. I put in the effort that it takes to become an actor. My idols are the great actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Mithun Chakraborty, Kamal Haasan. And I tried to be like them," he said. The veteran actor said WAVES has provided a platform for people engaged in arts, music, AI and technology. "This is a big thing. In the future, we will have to accept and work with social media experts and technocrats," he said.

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar moderated the seminar. The first-ever WAVES was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday. The event began with an inspiring musical invocation by Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravani and a powerful performance by a 30-member orchestra called 'Sutradhar Reinvented'. Actor Sharad Kelkar narrated the showcase, which celebrated India's rich cinematic and storytelling traditions.