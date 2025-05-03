WAVES 2025: Telangana Company Revives Indian Mythological Characters Through Cartoon, Gaming Platforms

Mumbai: At the maiden World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025 being held in Maharashtra's Mumbai, a Telangana based company is integrating Indian mythology with modern storytelling to commercialise the historical heroes and characters.
The company EPIKO-CON, a brainchild of the Wharf Street Studios is creating ripples at the Telangana stall of the WAVES 2025 being held at the Jio World Convention Centre with historical characters like the legendary Hanuman, Mace-wielding Bheem and Shakunimama. The company is popularising the Indian mythological characters through cartoons and gaming.
The company claims to have created the characters so that the current generation gets acquainted with their cultural heritage.
On the penultimate day of the WAVES 2025, the company's stall featured artists portraying characters like Gadadhari Bheem, Jabuwant, Shakunimama and Indradev to highlight the company's endeavour towards reviving the mythological characters.
WAVES Cosplay Championship
In a bid towards reviving the Indian mythological characters, EPIKO-CON is leading the 'WAVES Cosplay Championship', a global stage for Cosplays and Pop Culture Convention at the WAVES 2025 in a bid to celebrate mythology, history, comics, animation, and gaming through immersive storytelling and vibrant fan communities.
The inaugural WAVES 2025 was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, May 1 and will conclude on May 4.
