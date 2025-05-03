ETV Bharat / state

WAVES 2025: Telangana Company Revives Indian Mythological Characters Through Cartoon, Gaming Platforms

Mumbai: At the maiden World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025 being held in Maharashtra's Mumbai, a Telangana based company is integrating Indian mythology with modern storytelling to commercialise the historical heroes and characters.

The company EPIKO-CON, a brainchild of the Wharf Street Studios is creating ripples at the Telangana stall of the WAVES 2025 being held at the Jio World Convention Centre with historical characters like the legendary Hanuman, Mace-wielding Bheem and Shakunimama. The company is popularising the Indian mythological characters through cartoons and gaming.

The company claims to have created the characters so that the current generation gets acquainted with their cultural heritage.