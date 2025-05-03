ETV Bharat / state

WAVES 2025: Ramoji Group Stall Imparts Special Lessons On VFX To Aspiring Filmmakers

Mumbai: On the fourth day of the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES)-2025 being held in Maharashtra's Mumbai, the special stall set up by the Ramoji Group imparted lessons in virtual studio and VFX to visiting students.

The summit inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday is being held at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. Ramoji Group, which runs ETV Entertainment, ETV news channels, ETV Om Life, ETV Win, Eenadu FM, ETV Bharat and ETV Bal Bharat, has set up a special stall where special classes on VFX were imparted to aspiring filmmakers on the third day.

A group of students, who visited the stall, exuded happiness and thanked the Ramoji Group after receiving VFX lessons.

"There is a need for more such summits as it provides guidance for creative artists and students who are new to this field. It will add to their knowledge. They will get encouragement," the students responded.